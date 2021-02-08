North County private school enrollment jumps as public schools continue distance learning

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Jada Beaudet to finish her eighth grade year in distance learning, the 15-year-old and her family hoped her first year at Righetti High School would bring her back into the classroom and a healthier routine.
However, after several more weeks of online learning with no end in sight, Jada's parents began to explore another option: transferring to St. Joseph High School, a private college preparatory school that reopened for in-person learning in October.
While Righetti would have been a great school, stepfather John Glines said the promise of in-person learning at a high-level school like St. Joseph was too good to pass up.
“What I found in her was she was getting quiet, reclusive and kind of lost. It’s just not good for kids. We were afraid we would have a high school dropout if we had to stay virtual," Glines said. “What it came down to with us is that she could be on campus at St. Joe’s."
Like many private schools, St. Joseph has been able to reopen due to its smaller size. However, as distance learning drags on for most public districts, many private schools also are seeing an increase in admissions as families who can afford the tuition choose to skip the wait altogether.
According to St. Joseph Principal Erinn Dougherty, the school accepted a small number of transfers in the middle of the fall semester but saw a marked increase in interest during the application period for the 2021-22 school year.
"Last year, we had 18 applications right after winter break. This year, we have 121 applications. We've restructured our admissions system and we're now doing rolling admissions," Dougherty said.
Elementary and middle schools in the North County also are seeing a surge in interest during the pandemic. At St. Mary of the Assumption School in Santa Maria, administrators have been searching for openings in classrooms to accommodate transfer requests from parents in local public schools, Principal Michelle Cox said.
"The primary reason most parents give for touring our school and considering a transfer is because their children are struggling with online learning. They want in-person instruction not only for academic reasons but, also, for the social and emotional well-being of their children," Cox said.
At Lompoc private school La Purisima Conception Catholic School, Daisy Arias, the school’s administrative assistant who manages student registration, said in a typical year, they enroll approximately 60 students.
This year, however, they’ve beat that average with 82 students enrolled for grades K-8, which Arias attributes to parents wanting children back in class.
“We’re back to in-person learning, five days-a-week with half-days on Fridays,” Arias said. “We’re operating the same as we were, without student gatherings and assemblies, of course.”
Arias said because the school has limited student enrollment in order to stay in line with a 15:1 student-teacher ratio, there currently is a waitlist for grades kindergarten, first, seventh and eighth.
In class, students remain socially distanced and are separated by plastic barriers added to desks, and during lunch and recess classes are divided into two separate cohorts.
“It’s been working pretty well,” Arias said.
Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy also has experienced an influx in student enrollment for the 2020-21 school year, which Principal Scott Carleton said is likely linked to the closure of area public schools.
“We’d like to think that it’s not due to COVID but that everyone is finding out what a great school we are,” said Carleton, noting that 30 additional students have enrolled this year over last academic year. “We did what it took to get our kids back to campus."
Although some families have opted for private school, the tuition that can run as much as $11,000 annually may not be feasible for other county residents who will have to continue waiting for an eventual return to in-person learning at public schools.
While public school districts like Lompoc Unified, Orcutt Union, Santa Maria-Bonita and Santa Maria Joint-Union were permitted to pursue reopening in the fall, when Santa Barbara County entered the red tier, all opted to wait, with the opportunity disappearing as case rates shot up in December.
Under state education guidelines, grades K-6 must wait until county COVID-19 case rates drop to 25 per 100,000 people to reopen, and grades 7-12 must wait until rates reach 7 per 100,000.
Santa Barbara County's current adjusted case rate is 47.2, according to state data.
The decision to delay reopening has drawn ire from some parents, with others noting the growing inequality between students in public schools versus those in private schools.
"The trend right now seems to be that if you can't afford to or don't go to private schools, then your child can't go back. It creates a huge inequity," Orcutt Union School District parent Sara Shiffrar said in October.
