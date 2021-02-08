North County private school enrollment jumps as public schools continue distance learning

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Jada Beaudet to finish her eighth grade year in distance learning, the 15-year-old and her family hoped her first year at Righetti High School would bring her back into the classroom and a healthier routine.

However, after several more weeks of online learning with no end in sight, Jada's parents began to explore another option: transferring to St. Joseph High School, a private college preparatory school that reopened for in-person learning in October.

While Righetti would have been a great school, stepfather John Glines said the promise of in-person learning at a high-level school like St. Joseph was too good to pass up.

“What I found in her was she was getting quiet, reclusive and kind of lost. It’s just not good for kids. We were afraid we would have a high school dropout if we had to stay virtual," Glines said. “What it came down to with us is that she could be on campus at St. Joe’s."

Like many private schools, St. Joseph has been able to reopen due to its smaller size. However, as distance learning drags on for most public districts, many private schools also are seeing an increase in admissions as families who can afford the tuition choose to skip the wait altogether.