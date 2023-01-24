Oak Valley Elementary School in Buellton officially broke ground on a new classroom wing for its pre-kindergarten students with a ground-breaking ceremony held on campus Friday morning.

In addition to a two-classroom building designed to accommodate the school's youngest learners, a shared student restroom and workroom/storage facility are planned for construction.

In July 2022, Buellton Union School District announced expansion of its prekindergarten programming at Oak Valley Elementary in response to a state mandate that requires school districts across California to offer educational options to 4-year-olds over the next four years.

Well ahead of that deadline, Oak Valley Elementary this academic year pushed back the age cutoff date and began accepting students who turn 5 before March 2.

The rollback in age acceptance — a three month difference compared to the previous Dec. 2 cutoff date — was expected to double the campus's class size of 4-year-olds, from 15 to 30 students, according to earlier reports from school officials.

Due to the anticipated influx of students, the district announced in July 2022 that construction of a new classroom wing was expected to get underway.

In the meantime, the school's youngest students are being taught in one of two existing campus classrooms, one of which was adapted to accommodate the expanded class size prior to the start of the new school year.

Ahead of the Friday groundbreaking ceremony, district Superintendent Randal Haggard said the project represents a milestone to be celebrated for Oak Valley Elementary, and credited the community for their continued support.

"These new classrooms will have a lasting positive impact on our students and we look forward to the construction ahead," Haggard said.

In November, local voters approved Measure R2022, an $8.8 million school improvement general obligation bond measure to modernize and renovate the district's two aging schools that together educate over 550 students.

The bond will partially fund Oak Valley's expansion project, which is anticipated to be complete in June, Haggard said.

Buellton school district fast-tracks state's universal prekindergarten mandate with 2022 rollout The Buellton Union School District will expand its prekindergarten programming at Oak Valley Elementary in response to a state mandate that re…