'On the right path': After success at Lompoc High, Denise Robles ready for UC Berkeley

Some of Denise Robles’ earliest memories of formal education involve leaving her preschool upset about her inability to understand her teacher due to a language barrier.

Thanks to the lessons learned while overcoming that early challenge, Robles’ experiences with school would drastically improve.

Robles will graduate from Lompoc High School during its drive-by ceremony Thursday — scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on campus — after having been the top student in her class each of the past four years and earning a full scholarship to study engineering and business at UC Berkeley.

Beyond her success at school, Robles also was involved in a range of extracurricular activities and spent part of last summer participating in an acclaimed science program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Since I was younger, my mom always said that education is something that no one can take away from you,” Robles said. “And she always made it clear to me that if I wanted to have a pretty good life and be successful, then school is something that I should pursue. Since a young age, that’s always been my mindset and, thankfully, now it seems like I’m going on the right path.”

Robles credits hard work and the support of her family and teachers for her post-preschool turnaround.

When she was a preschooler, Robles' family only spoke Spanish. To help her learn English, Robles said, her mother bought a small Spanish-English dictionary and the two of them would sit for hours while Robles, at the encouragement of her mother, would translate her homework and write words in English with their meanings.