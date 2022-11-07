Two northern Santa Barbara County school robotics teams are scheduled to present their programs in hopes up picking up sponsors at the next Softec Tech Brew set for 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Kinney SLO, 1800 Monterey St., in San Luis Obispo, a spokesman for the nonprofit technology trade association said.
Softec has supported school robotics teams since 2004 and, until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, presented a Robotics Expo that allowed teams to showcase their skills and robot creations.
Although robotics teams are rebuilding their programs as the pandemic ebbs, Softec members decided it’s still too early to stage another expo, but they invited all FIRST Robotics teams to the Tech Brew networking event to talk about their 2023 season.
“Softec cannot help but be impressed by the mentors and students that have made this program happen since 2002,” said Brian Schwartz, Tech Brewmaster.
Spartatroniks from Orcutt Academy High School and MechaPirates from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School are among those scheduled to discuss their programs and receive sponsorships, Schwartz said.
Also scheduled to present their programs are Eagle Robotics from Arroyo Grande High School and the Greybots from Atascadero High School.
Schwartz said Softec will share the stage with any businesses that want to donate to support a team.
“Bring your checkbook, and we will give you the mic and match up to the first $1,000,” he said.
Tech Brew admission is free, but those planning to attend are asked to sign up in advance on Meetup at www.meetup.com/softec/?_cookie-check=PGhkGDzXMnVkZzVv.
For more information, email techbrew@softec.org.