Overcoming obstacles: Maple High School celebrates Class of 2020 with 'mini-graduation'

When Jose Diaz arrived at Maple High School, he was unmotivated and in serious danger of failing out of school altogether.
"All the things I was going through in my personal life made me so mad at the world, so school was not my top priority," he said. "Halfway into my sophomore year, my best grade was a D-minus and it looked as if I was on the road to never graduating. As I grew mentally and physically, I realized I wanted a better future for myself."
A lot changed in the two years since then.
On Wednesday, Diaz — who is now college-bound — was among more than 80 seniors celebrated during a mini-graduation event at the continuation school’s Vandenberg Village campus.
The ceremony was unlike any other in the school’s history, as graduates and their families arrived at staggered times and social distancing measures were put in place to comply with public health orders due to COVID-19.
Just like in the past, though, the event was marked by graduates sharing their personal journeys as they looked to celebrate and inspire one another.
Diaz, who is planning to attend Hancock College before transferring to UC Berkeley, used a prerecorded video message to address his classmates and thank those who supported his academic turnaround.
“I’m amazed with the patience these teachers have sometimes,” he said. “I thank them for not only making Maple a great learning environment but for all the sacrifices they made to help me get to this point in my life. When I had so many people who doubted me, to the point where I doubted myself in every aspect, they still gave me the extra hand to pull through and get to where I am today.”
Tasia Ericksen also delivered a speech via video and touched on some of the obstacles she overcame, as well as obstacles the Class of 2020 overcame collectively.
“We made it through peer pressure and self-doubt [and] we even made it through a worldwide pandemic,” she said. “We did it. No one and nothing stopped us.”
Ericksen recounted challenges she faced leading up to graduation, including losing several close friends and family members, being the victim of bullying, and learning to deal with the dyslexia that contributed to her early struggles in high school.
“Every Maple High School graduate here today has faced their own set of personal obstacles and challenges,” she said. “Every one of you has dug deep inside, discovered your self-worth, and have fought hard in order to overcome those obstacles. Be proud of your accomplishments. Take time to reflect on the obstacles you overcame, and let it motivate you to continue to work hard into the future.”
Joclyn Valdivia also gave a prerecorded message in which she talked about why transferring to Maple High was “the best opportunity I could have hoped for.”
She noted that the school's staff pushed her “10 times more” than she pushed herself, and credited her teachers with helping her find motivation and keeping her on track.
“There was this one teacher that would blow me up [with multiple phone calls] when I would miss a day of school, to make sure I was OK and [to see] if I was coming back the next day,” she said. “That teacher really touched my heart.”
Valvidia pointed to milestones reached by this year’s graduating class at Maple, such as the class becoming the school’s first to take an overnight field trip (to UC Berkeley and San Francisco), and the Maple Maker program establishing a landmark partnership with Deckers.
“I came here to go to school, but I gained the school experience,” she said.
