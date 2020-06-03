Overcoming obstacles: Maple High School celebrates Class of 2020 with 'mini-graduation'

When Jose Diaz arrived at Maple High School, he was unmotivated and in serious danger of failing out of school altogether.

"All the things I was going through in my personal life made me so mad at the world, so school was not my top priority," he said. "Halfway into my sophomore year, my best grade was a D-minus and it looked as if I was on the road to never graduating. As I grew mentally and physically, I realized I wanted a better future for myself."

A lot changed in the two years since then.

On Wednesday, Diaz — who is now college-bound — was among more than 80 seniors celebrated during a mini-graduation event at the continuation school’s Vandenberg Village campus.

The ceremony was unlike any other in the school’s history, as graduates and their families arrived at staggered times and social distancing measures were put in place to comply with public health orders due to COVID-19.

Just like in the past, though, the event was marked by graduates sharing their personal journeys as they looked to celebrate and inspire one another.

Diaz, who is planning to attend Hancock College before transferring to UC Berkeley, used a prerecorded video message to address his classmates and thank those who supported his academic turnaround.

“I’m amazed with the patience these teachers have sometimes,” he said. “I thank them for not only making Maple a great learning environment but for all the sacrifices they made to help me get to this point in my life. When I had so many people who doubted me, to the point where I doubted myself in every aspect, they still gave me the extra hand to pull through and get to where I am today.”