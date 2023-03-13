Pale Blue Dot Ventures has named former Lompoc Unified Interim Superintendent Debbie Blow as Director of Education for the California Space Academy project, a space-themed education center planned for construction on the northwest side of Lompoc.

"Debbie will help us build a facility that appeals to the regional education market, while helping younger generations take their first 'STEAM step' into the global space industry growing right on our doorstep," said Steve Franck, Pale Blue Dot founder and CEO.

The center, to be built on 82 acres of land adjoining the Hancock College Lompoc campus that includes Ken Adam Park and surrounding acreage, is proposed to bring immersive attractions that introduce guests to the technology of humanity’s space-faring future that is nearby to Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Blow, whose 40 years of educational experience — including a combined 11-year tenure as superintendent at Orcutt Union School District as well as six years at the Cambrian School District in San Jose — is tapped to oversee the development of the space center's educational programs, which also features a fifth- and- sixth-grade science camp and a multi-day Mission Academy program for students of all ages.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to work on this project," said Blow. "It will truly be a unique learning experience for students (and adults) throughout the region. It will help students start to consider and explore future careers in the space industry."

The California Space Academy's mission is to Educate, Entertain, and Inspire.

For more information, visit www.palebluedotventures.com

