The Hancock College Promise program has been granted $50,000 from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and the PG&E Corporation Foundation from the company’s Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth initiative.
Another $50,000 was donated to the Cuesta College Foundation for Promise Initiative, a company spokeswoman said.
The Hancock Promise provides local high school graduates with free tuition for their first year at the college in an effort to remove financial barriers and increase college readiness, access, affordability and success for students and their families.
Kevin G. Walthers, president/superintendent of Hancock College, thanked PG&E and the foundation for their ongoing support of the Hancock Promise.
“Their commitment will ensure that thousands of students in northern Santa Barbara County continue to benefit from this transformative program,” Walthers said.
The Promise Initiative at Cuesta College is a scholarship program that offers two consecutive years of fee-free tuition to all San Luis Obispo County high school graduates who attend the college immediately upon graduation.
Both contributions are part of PG&E’s expansion of the company’s Better Together initiative to provide additional financial support to programs that help students pursue higher education throughout Northern and Central California, the company spokeswoman said.
The expansion brings the year’s total financial commitment to $750,000 that will be awarded to eight organizations in those areas.
The spokeswoman said PG&E and the foundation believe investing in youth and providing opportunities to be successful is a shared responsibility and removing financial barriers to higher education benefits everyone.
“By investing in education today, through scholarships and career readiness preparation, we are helping Central Coast students to aim high and reach goals they may not have thought were attainable,” said Teresa Alvarado, PG&E South Bay/Central Coast regional vice president.
Alvarado said students’ academic and career achievements strengthen their hometowns’ and California’s economy.