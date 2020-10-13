Planning underway to construct $3M state-of-the-art culinary facility at Santa Ynez High School

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District over the next year will move forward with the planning phase of a state-of-the art culinary teaching and food production facility on campus, thanks to a $3 million state grant — the largest in the school's history, according to Superintendent Scott Cory.

The school's Career Technical Education Facilities Program is the recipient of the funding from Proposition 51, passed by state voters in 2016.

Plans include gutting and remodeling the existing kitchen, classroom and dining lounge — all separate from the main campus dining hall recently updated — and turning them into a world-class culinary teaching facility. A professional barbeque also will be included in the preliminary design as "a nod to signature cuisine of the Valley."

The grant is the result of a yearslong competitive application process that involved as many as 21 community supporters, including a number of private businesses, Valley junior high school districts, the Santa Barbara County Education Office, city of Santa Barbara and Hancock College, according to Cory.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity," Cory said. "I’d like to thank Valley voters for kick-starting the journey for us by approving Measure K. When this [Proposition 51] grant became available, I was really excited about the possibility that we could do even more for our students and community than what the voters approved. Any campus facility improvements should result in improved instruction and learning for our students. With that in mind, this project hits a home run.”