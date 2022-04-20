Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Principal Michele Borges will not return for a third academic year, according to district officials who say the search for her replacement is underway.

Borges in a statement Tuesday confirmed that this year will be her last but did not provide further information.

"It is accurate that I will not be returning to Santa Ynez High School next school year," she said. "My contract was not renewed."

Borges, who was hired July 1, 2020, had been selected from a pool of candidates in an extensive interview process "that involved staff, students, parents and community members," after serving eight years as a high school principal in the Central Valley.

District Superintendent Andrew Schwab explained that while the search is on for a replacement, Borges would continue to serve as principal through the end of the school year.

Details on the reasons behind her departure were not disclosed by the district.

"We are not able to discuss personnel decisions or specific reasons for this leadership change," Schwab said. "We look forward to keeping our community informed as we move through this process."

