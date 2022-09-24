The search for a permanent superintendent continues for Lompoc Unified School District under Interim Superintendent Deborah Blow, who in August was appointed on a temporary basis.

According to Blow, "the search for the new superintendent is going well."

During the Aug. 9 school board meeting when Blow was hired, members also voted unanimously to contract third party consultants "Leadership Associates — based in La Quinta — to conduct a formal search for a permanent superintendent and perform an organizational management audit.

The cost to contract the agency is stated in the meeting agenda as $32,500, paid from the district's General Fund.

Active searches being conducted by the company include a listing for LUSD that shows applications being accepted for the role of superintendent until Oct. 27. The listing also states that candidate interviews will be conducted on Dec. 9 and 10, and the role is estimated to be filled by January 2023.

In an effort to drum up community engagement, Leadership Associates on Sept. 20 led a virtual public forum that invited members of the community to meet the hired consultants via Zoom and provide input on the personal and professional qualities desired in the incoming superintendent.

Though Blow did not attended, she noted that agency consultants mentioned they were pleased with the participation.

Community leaders and officials were also included in the information-gathering process, Blow said. A series of 30-minute forums was also held earlier that day that included feedback from city officials, service clubs, the LUSD School Site Council, the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, Lompoc Schools Community Education Foundation, American Association of University Women Lompoc — Vandenberg, PTA and PTO representatives, District English Learner Advisory Committee members and school principals.

The feedback gathered will be used in the development of the candidate profile and recruitment process, Blow noted.

Interim assistant superintendent hired

Another temporary role was filled during the Sept. 13 board meeting by longtime district employee Paul Bommersbach, who agreed to step in for the time being in a human resources capacity "during this period of transition," Blow explained.

Bommersbach's employment agreement defines his position as "Interim Assistant Superintendent," fulfilling the duty of district Human Resources Officer through June 30, 2023.

Per the agreement, Bommersbach's base salary of $181,033 is to be paid in equal monthly installments. Full district-sponsored health insurance and eligibility in retirement programs are included.

Blow described Bommersbach as a highly-respected member of the community who rose through the district ranks, starting as a certificated tutor at Lompoc Valley Middle School in 1991.

He served as an educator from 1992 to 2001 at Clarence Ruth Elementary School and was tapped as assistant principal at Lompoc High School in January 2001. He spent 10 years in the role prior to becoming principal in 2012, a post which he held for 9-1/2 years before retiring in June 2020. Since 2020, Bommersbach has served as Coordinator of Pupil Support Services at the district level.

"Paul knows the Lompoc community well and is highly respected," Blow said.

Contract details for Blow, McDonald

Prior to joining LUSD, Blow served 11 years as superintendent for Orcutt Union School District, four years as assistant superintendent, 15 as a site administrator and 10 years as a teacher before retiring in 2020.

She was appointed after the departure of Trevor McDonald, who in July resigned as the longest-serving superintendent in 47 years after 10 years in the district.

McDonald's exit was a mutual decision based on issues that existed between the district and McDonald, according to a district resignation agreement dated July 25.

Upon his departure, McDonald was paid a single lump sum in the amount of $251,414, which represented the balance of his employee contract.

It was also agreed under the contract that board members' responses to any inquiries regarding McDonald's employment with the district should not be derogatory in any way.

Three days after his resignation, Assistant Superintendent Bree Valla announced her resignation to accept a new role as superintendent of Goleta-based Vista Del Mar Union School District, comprised of one school of 47 students in grades K-7.

Eleven days later, Blow was appointed during the Aug. 9 school board meeting as interim superintendent. In the role, she serves as chief executive officer, education leader of the district and secretary to the school board.

An employment agreement outlines Blow's responsibilities, salary and expenses.

Per the agreement, Blow is paid $750 per diem and $375 per half diem, with no entitlement to benefits, vacation or sick leave.

Blow is also paid $450 per month for travel expenses and a $2,500 monthly housing allowance during the months of her employment with the district, the agreement states.

Though Blow moved out of state upon retiring in 2020, she temporarily returned to the Central Coast in late August to reside in Lompoc.

"I'm here until the new superintendent is in place," she said. "It's a lot easier to work from here."

Deputy superintendent leaving Lompoc school district; announcement follows superintendent resignation Two weeks before students are set to return to campuses on July 15, Lompoc Unified School District announced the departure of Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla Thursday evening.