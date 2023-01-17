'Representation matters': Lompoc Unified's Franky Caldeira is first openly gay board member

Lompoc Unified School District's newly-elected board president William “Franky” Caldeira is the first openly gay, publicly-elected official to serve on the board.

Caldeira, a Cabrillo High School alumni who was appointed by the board in 2022 to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of President Bill Heath in December 2021, was elected by the public in November.

In a pre-written statement read at the Dec. 13 school board meeting, Caldeira said, "For the last 10 months, I have served on this board as an appointed member, but tonight I was sworn in as a publicly-elected representative. I am honored that the board has chosen me to serve as president, and I will work tirelessly during my term to fight for our students.

"On a more personal note, tonight marks a momentous occasion for our district. I am the first openly gay man to serve on this board, and the first gay man to be board president. I thought long and hard on if I wanted to say anything about this tonight because I know that this may make my work harder.

"There are individuals in this district and community who may find it harder to work with me because of this, but representation is important," he said.

"I want the students, staff, and community to know that you can succeed no matter the circumstances. That I am here fighting for them. That although there is still a lot of work to do in our community and the world, that we are making progress."

Caldeira said later that while there might have been others before him who were gay and serving on the board, there is no historical record of this.

"To my knowledge, I am the first gay person to sit on this board," he said.

Caldeira recalled feeling emotional, shaking, and on the verge of tears, unsure of the response that would follow as he came out to fellow board members and members of the community attending the meeting.

"It was a packed house," he said. "It's not usually that packed."

Caldeira later shared that his decision to come out was due in large part to staying honest with the public, as well as a responsibility to represent those in the community — specifically students and staff — who might feel alone.

"Representation matters," he said. "Reflecting on my time in high school and how much I repressed, how much happier I would have been if I had known that, and felt comfortable enough to be out and just be who I was. I decided it was something I wanted to do."

Growing up a child of the military with a religious background, and during an era of "Don't ask, Don't tell," Caldeira said stifling who he really was became "something that I learned to push through."

"In the back of my head I’ve known that I was gay since I was seven or eight," he said. "It’s taken me this long and going to therapy and finally getting comfortable with who I am."

However, Caldeira said that sharing his sexual orientation during his run for a seat on the board was not so cut-and-dry.

"I don’t want to hide anything from the public, but I also know that my district is quite religious," he explained. "If I decided to mention it and people found out, there was a chance they wouldn’t vote based on only that. I didn’t want to make it a cornerstone of my campaign."

After making the announcement that night, Caldeira said he breathed a sigh of relief while fearing how people would react.

In fact, Caldeira said he prepared his family for the worst.

In attendance, offering moral support during the meeting were his parents, brother, sister-in-law, and three nephews, who Caldeira felt obliged to warn before going public.

"I called my family and sat them down to let them know I was going public," he said. "It told them, 'if there’s backlash, do not engage.'"

However, his fear never materialized.

"The response that I got was more than I expected," Caldeira said. "The group started to clap. I was not expecting that."

In retrospect, Caldeira said coming out during the meeting was essential given it was the first time he had taken his seat as "the publicly-elected Franky, not the appointed Franky."

"I thought it was a very important meeting to set that pace," he noted. "I wanted that to be known."

Caldeira said that his commitment to LUSD has not changed in any way since coming out, and that moving forward part of that commitment is to work with fellow colleagues to figure out how to make schools in the district a safer, more accepting place for everyone.

"That’s a conversation we’re going to have going into this new year," he said.