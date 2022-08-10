The Rotary Club of Solvang awarded a total of $10,000 in scholarships to five Santa Ynez Valley Union High School college-bound seniors during the school's annual Senior Awards Night.

Rotary scholarship committee member June Martin reported that the 2021-22 recipients include local residents Andrew Bunke, Pressley Melville, Isaac Swolgaard, Lily Martinez and Korina Jimenez, who each are headed to their respective colleges in the fall.

John Harmon, the club's director of youth services, congratulated the students and credited Rotary members for their careful selection.

"Our dedicated Rotary committee members were faced with selecting five gifted students from a record number of qualified applicants for the 2021-22 calendar year," Harmon explained. "The committee put in many long hours in determining our final scholarship winners. All of the students we selected have worked extremely hard to excel in high school, preparing them for successes in college and beyond."

The five SYVUHS graduates each are pursuing higher education through a four-year institution and are as follows:

Bunke will attend Cal Poly in the fall to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. Bunke plans to focus on renewable energy in his career.

Jimenez will attend California State University, Sacramento, where she will pursue a degree in speech pathology and early childhood development. Her long-term goal is to become a pediatric speech pathologist.

Martinez also is bound for Cal Poly, where she will pursue studies in mechanical engineering. Her plans include completing a four-year degree in mechanical engineering and earning a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Melville is set to attend Point Loma Nazarene University, where she will pursue a bachelor's degree in business administration. Her occupational goal is to graduate and become an event planner or employed in an eco-friendly company.

Swolgaard will head to Brigham Young University to study cellular and physical biology. His plans are to major in radiology and become a radiologist by occupation.

Funds gifted by the Solvang Rotary Club for scholarship and grants are largely raised by the club's annual springtime fundraising dinner. In addition to local distribution, the Rotary Club selects international projects to support.

For more information on regional Rotary Clubs and how to get involved, visit the district website at rotarydistrict5240.org, or go to the Rotary Club of Solvang website at solvangrotary.com.