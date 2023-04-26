Santa Ynez Chumash Museum weeks away from grand opening announcement, earns national recognition

Ahead of a grand opening planned later this year, the Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center has grabbed the attention of the U.S. Green Building Council, earning national recognition for its environmentally-friendly design, construction and operational practices.

As a result of its green practices, the museum received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) silver status, a prestigious distinction afforded only one other Native American museum, the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, according to the building council.

"This achievement underscores our tribe’s commitment to the environment and conservation efforts as we prepare to introduce the community to a one-of-a-kind facility that showcases our history and culture," said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

In addition, the Santa Ynez facility now becomes one of 15 museums in California, and one of 124 in the U.S., to be LEED certified at the silver level or better.

The LEED green building rating system is used to certify and recognize businesses around the globe that go above above and beyond to ensure construction and operation of facilities are at the highest level of sustainability, according to the building council.

Under the LEED certification process, museum project teams are required to adhere to prerequisites across nine measurements for building excellence that range from integrative processes to building materials to indoor air quality.

A museum spokesman reported that the facility scored high marks for its water efficiency, energy efficiency, materials and resources, and innovation in design.

"We share in celebrating this global distinction with the architects and construction partners who helped make our aspirations for LEED certification a reality," Kahn said.

More than four years later

After decades of planning — with designs by Seattle-based firm Jones & Jones Architects and Landscape Architects whose founding partner Johnpaul Jones is Choctaw/Cherokee by heritage and was one of the principal designers of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian on the Mall in Washington, D.C. — the California-based construction company, Bernards, broke ground on the facility in November 2018.

The $32 million project, led by Summit Project Management of Culver City, is months from opening to the public, according to museum officials, who report that an official date for the museum’s grand opening will be announced by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians in the coming weeks.

The museum is said to feature architecture reflecting Chumash culture, and brings together five traditional houses that compose a village: a Welcome House, Heritage House, Traditional Tule House, Samala Language House, and a Tomol House.

An adjoining 3.5-acre cultural park will also showcase 11,000 California native plants of over 140 species, historically used by the Chumash people.

Kahn previously confirmed that a collection of more than 20,000 cultural objects to be displayed in museum exhibits has been amassed and preserved through the years, and will help to tell the story of the Chumash.

Some cultural objects include baskets, musical instruments, and hunting tools, which Kahn noted, "speak to the natural resources that were available to our people and specific to this region."

One addition to the museum's collections includes a traditional grinding stone, or metate, that was discovered by the museum's Cultural Resources Monitors on the 6.9-acre museum site that is estimated to be over 5,000 years old, according to Kahn.

The metate speaks to the historical significance of the land, he said.