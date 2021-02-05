Santa Ynez College District streamlines board meetings with new technology

The Santa Ynez College School District has adopted new board management technology BoardDocs LT to help streamline its governance processes while saving staff time and taxpayer dollars, the school recently announced.
The cloud-based technology offers features that include policy development and publication, along with capability to edit and attach meeting minutes. Additionally, the technology will increase the amount of time board members have to review agenda information, enabling them to better prepare for meetings, according to a spokesperson.
Uploaded board-related items can be accessed by the public prior to board meetings.
Further, all documents associated with the meeting are automatically archived and can be accessed by date or by using the system’s comprehensive search feature, the spokesperson added.
The new board management dashboard can be accessed at go.boarddocs.com/ca/collegeschool/Board.nsf/Public.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!