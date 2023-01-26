Santa Ynez College Elementary School District has joined Amazon's propriety Future Engineer program that makes computer science education and teacher professional development available to two local schools, which district officials say impact more than 100 students from underserved communities and groups that currently are underrepresented in tech.
According to Amazon, the engineer program is aiming to increase access to computer science education for 500,000 elementary students and adults nationwide by 2025.
Maurene Donner, superintendent of College Elementary School District, said she is excited and grateful for the opportunity.
“Computer Science encourages our Bobcats to be effective communicators, problem solvers, and contributors to a productive society," said Donner. "Our staff believe that College School District students will become creators of the future. We look forward to learning from Amazon Future Engineer and BootUp PD so that we can produce life-long learners who are confident, creative, curious, and prepared to thrive.”
BootUp PD, partners in program rollout, is a nonprofit professional development provider that specializes in high-quality computer science concepts, practices, and standards for elementary teachers and students.
"This equity-driven opportunity will close digital learning gaps by ensuring computer science opportunities for students in under-served and underrepresented communities throughout the nation,” said Clark Merkley, BootUp PD’s executive director.
He noted that the company's partnership with Amazon represents the first ongoing national sponsorship focused on implementing sustainable, district-wide computer science.
"We’re extremely proud to be a part of something that will have a measurable, positive impact for decades to come,” Merkley said.