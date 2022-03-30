Santa Ynez Valley Charter School will hold its 22nd annual "Dragons in the Vines" auction and dinner event at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Gainey Vineyard in Santa Ynez.
The public is invited to attend the fundraising event to help raise money for enrichment programs in music, art, science and garden programs that benefit K-8 students.
The evening will feature live music provided by Ian Putnam Jazz Band, a silent and live auction, catered dinner, and a hosted bar and a dessert auction.
Members of the community are invited to donate items for auction via www.biddingforgood.com/syvcs, where tickets also can be purchased.
Tickets are $80 per person or $600 for a table of eight.
For more information, visit www.syvcs.org or call the school campus at 805-686-7360.