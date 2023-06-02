Hundreds watched as Santa Ynez Valley Union High School's graduating Class of 2023 bid farewell Thursday night in a touching commencement ceremony held on the campus football field.
Despite a return to normalcy, program speakers made reference to the nearly two years of in-person learning lost by the graduating class due to the COVID pandemic.
"No matter how you slice it up, these amazing seniors have shown true resiliency in the face of uncommon times," said Principal Michael Niehoff, tipping his cap to the 173 graduates who collected their diplomas.
Beyond meeting all the requirements to graduate, "most importantly they have brought their own unique skills, talents and personalities to make up this distinctive and one-of-a kind class," Niehoff said. "Some thrive academically, some thrive in athletics, others are artists, performers, creatives, thinkers, technologists and even entrepreneurs."
He said the Class of 2023 produced: 33 graduates with highest honors, 25 California Scholarship Federation lifetime members, 35 National Honor Society members, 39 Golden State Seal Merit diploma recipients, as well as 19 who earned a California State Seal of Biliteracy designation.
In addition, 94 seniors received over $200K in scholarships, and two students — Zackery Bennet and Tabitha Pearigen — have signed with the United States Coast Guard for a six-year commitment, "representing the Class of 2023 in service to our nation," Niehoff said.
"It has been my honor to serve as your principal this past year," he added.
Making certain to recognize all, Niehoff acknowledged two students not physically in attendance: Conner Graciano and Zoe Kazali.
Graciano died unexpectedly in 2019 while a freshman at Santa Ynez High.
"In remembrance of Conner, the senior class has reserved a chair amongst his classmates, complete with cap and gown," Niehoff announced. "The senior class has not forgotten their classmate Conner Graciano."
Kazali, who Niehoff said was attending her commencement online, underwent lifesaving heart transplant surgery over the weekend at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
"And she is already impressing doctors," Niehoff said, noting that her journey to recovery is underway. "We’re thinking of you ... Congratulations, Zoe. Get well soon."
Echoing Niehoff's Pirate pride, Greg Wolf, recipient of the 2024 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year award, applauded students for their unfettered resiliency and strong voices.
"You guys are a special group of students. You began your high school career in the middle of COVID, and you persevered," he said. "Not only did you persevere, but you came back stronger."
He told students that in his 10 years of teaching, "this year more than any other year, you have used your voices. And I’m incredibly proud of that."
Namely, he said he has seen students advocate for each other, be proactive and embrace leadership roles on campus, "celebrate what is good about your school; and I’ve seen you ask for better in the areas that you feel need to be improved.
"You’ve set an example for future classes and my hope is that that trend will continue," Wolf said. "Congratulations, Class of 2023. Now go be amazing."
Graduating seniors Elle Arvesen, Nathanial Keating and Senior Class President Matteos Damanias, were each invited to the podium to address fellow classmates.
Arvesen urged classmates to push forward and not be stopped by fear of failure, using her experience on stage as a theatre student to drive home a point.
"No matter how much we’ve prepared for the future, it’s just going to happen. Like getting up on a stage, all you can do when faced with the future is to have faith in the hard work you’ve done to get where you are. Will you be nervous, yes. Will you mess up? Probably. Doesn’t the show have to go on? Always."
She encouraged classmates to learn from those failures and persevere.
"The Class of 2023 is resilient. We have failed; we have preserved; we have succeeded. And we are now here tonight together graduating," she said.
Given Keating's short three years in the Valley, he admitted feeling at first there was likely someone more fitting to give a speech than him — like someone born and raised locally.
"In retrospect, my late arrival was one of the most valuable parts of my time here at this school. It makes me appreciate what I now am a part of," Keating said.
He thanked students and staff for the warm welcome, helping to spark in him a newfound motivation that enabled him to achieve great things in a short amount of time.
"Sometimes it requires a new environment to spark change," he said, reminding fellow classmates to moving on confidently, "but appreciate what the Valley gave us."
Damanias cast away old adages, leading with the interpretation that graduating "is a grand milestone in our lives."
He likened the day to leveling up, similar to moving on from elementary to junior high to high school.
"High school is ending but in the grand scheme of things, what we are celebrating here isn't really an ending — more than that, it’s a continuation. The continuation of our lives into the necessary next stage."
He warned that adulthood beyond the limits of a self-contained campus and community provides no boundaries.
"It's no longer a structured experience with curfews and house rules and running into familiar faces at El Rancho," Damanias said. "Today signals a day when the people you meet, the plans you make and places you go, are left in your hands — and yours alone.
"I prefer to think of this as a leap of faith. We are not just taking a step, but rather, after 12 years of learning how to fly, we’re finally putting our wings to use."