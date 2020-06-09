Santa Ynez High School grads wrap up 2020 with celebratory car parade

Clad in black and gold, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School's Class of 2020 showed their school spirit on Friday morning to celebrate what would have been their graduation day.
Due to social distancing guidelines, students instead became passengers in a momentous drive-thru car parade which launched from River View Park in Buellton and wound through the towns of Solvang, Santa Ynez, Ballard and Los Olivos.
Riding in colorfully outfitted vehicles, the gleeful grads videoed and photographed their festive trip through Valley streets while smiling and hooting at standing spectators and vehicles honking in support.
Donning caps and gowns, the new graduates then gathered at Santa Ynez High School for an individual commemorative senior photo on the school's football field.
July 24 has been slated by the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District for an in-person graduation ceremony.
Despite the circumstances, the mood was festive for Lompoc High School's celebration, which took place in the parking lot south of Huyck Stadium. Graduates waited in vehicles with their loved ones before exiting one at a time to cross either of two small makeshift stages on which graduates received their diploma covers and posed for photos.
Denise Robles will graduate from Lompoc High School during its drive-by ceremony on Thursday — scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on campus — after having been the top student in her class each of the past four years and earning a full scholarship to study engineering and business at UC Berkeley, among a long list of accomplishments.
In a year marked by unforeseen circumstances, Cabrillo High senior Rachel Carlos used her “Conq-uer Speech” to uplift and encourage her classmates. Carlos said her past experiences — good and bad — helped prepare her to deal with a school year that was unlike any other.
On Wednesday, more than 80 Maple High School seniors were celebrated during a mini-graduation event. The ceremony was unlike any other in the school’s history, as graduates and their families arrived at staggered times and social distancing measures were put in place to comply with public health orders during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
After overcoming several serious medical issues and enduring teasing from peers, Hanna Michels will graduate alongside her classmates in Cabrillo High School’s drive-through celebration scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Each of LUSD’s four diploma-issuing institutions — Lompoc, Cabrillo and Maple high schools, plus the Lompoc Adult School and Career Center — will host small celebrations over the next week that will offer opportunities for graduates to walk across their school’s respective stage.
On Monday evening, Elizabeth and Martin Cosio were among 42 graduates — including another married couple — to pick up their diplomas in a drive-through graduation celebration at Lompoc Unified School District’s El Camino Community Center.