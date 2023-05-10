Santa Ynez Valley High School is working to rebuild its administrative team with Principal Michael Niehoff and Vice Principal Stephanie Gogonis stepping down at the end of this school year.

The school district's website advertises "Principal Search" that lists both roles to be filled, and just weeks before students break for summer.

School district Superintendent Andrew Schwab confirmed Tuesday that Gogonis, one of two vice principals on campus, is leaving, not vice principal Peter Haws, who has recently come under fire for his alleged mishandling and escalation of a vaping incident involving an unnamed student.

Schwab also confirmed the student in the vaping incident was put on a "suspend expulsion" program after a formal expulsion hearing was conducted on March 13, which recommended that the school board offer a rehabilitation plan for eventual placement into Refugio High School next year.

"I would like to clarify that the posting for the vice principal is for VP Stephanie Gogonis' position, who is leaving at the end of the school year," Schwab noted.

Niehoff, in a public statement posted to social media in April, informed students and parents of his decision to step down after serving one year on campus, saying "I have decided to move in a different direction professionally."

Schwab said he appreciates the positive school culture and student-centered, career-oriented focus that Niehoff brought to the high school this year.

"His presence in classrooms and at campus events was certainly recognized as a key quality to look for in the next principal by students, staff and parents. I wish Michael all the best in his future endeavors," Schwab said.

Niehoff said that his goal — first and foremost — at Santa Ynez high was to be an instructional leader, which was not being met. His fondness for students and staff were what made the decision to leave so difficult, he said.

"Unfortunately, there are some dynamics outside of the students and the teachers that make it almost impossible to focus on teaching and learning," he said, pointing to "the current fabric of our society and culture," and "small groups of people in the community that are seemingly destined, at all costs, to attack one another and wield their agendas at the school’s expense."

Upon his arrival at the high school, Niehoff outlined his intentions for technology integration on campus and to move into a more project-based learning model in which students tackle real-world issues.

Niehoff said he is most proud of the collaborative work accomplished in a short year, establishing a Student of the Month program for character, service, and leadership, the inaugural SYV Latino Leadership Conference, the "Principal’s Plank" podcasts, and the monthly newsletter, among others.

Niehoff said, however, he was concerned "about the degree of seemingly unnecessary conflict, gossip, drama and contention that makes it very difficult to lead, especially as an instructional leader who wants to focus on teaching and learning."

"l'd like to see the community come together more and put aside some of their differences and disputes in order to better support positive work at the school for all students," he said. "Santa Ynez Valley Union High School is a great school. Like all schools, however, there is always room for improvement. Although I was only here this year, I will always be fond of the school and my experience here."