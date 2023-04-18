Students at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School for the first time in over a decade bore witness to the effects of impaired driving as a mock collision scene involving fellow student "victims" unfolded Monday morning on the campus football field.
The purposefully emotional presentation that included a simulated car wreck and a resulting funeral on Tuesday, the following day, was part of an annual two-day "Every 15 Minutes" presentation funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety to demonstrate a long-held statistic that approximately every 15 minutes one person in the United States dies in an alcohol-related or distracted-driving collision.
The last time the special event was hosted at Santa Ynez High School was in 2006, according to records.
The two-day program purposefully focuses on high school juniors and seniors, challenging them to think about drinking, driving, personal safety, and the responsibility of making mature decisions about issues which could impact family, friends, and others.
Throughout the day on Monday, volunteer students were taken from their classrooms every 15 minutes to represent the "victims" of a multiple fatal DUI crash. At approximately 11 a.m., the student body witnessed a wrecked vehicle brought to the campus, and watched as local emergency crews demonstrated efforts to extricate the "victims" from the vehicle.
According to the program, student victims — or those volunteering as the living dead — were taken at the end of the first day to an overnight retreat where they heard first-hand from people who in real life have been involved in or were affected by an incident involving alcohol.
The students wrote letters to their loved ones expressing thoughts they would convey if they had not been “killed” on that particular day.
The program concluded with an assembly Tuesday in the Santa Ynez High School auditorium with the end goal of reducing crashes and fatalities among teenagers.