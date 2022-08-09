An estimated 9,800 students registered with the Lompoc Unified School District will return to campuses Monday, Aug. 15, while scholars in the Santa Ynez Valley are slated to begin a new academic year later that week.

Elementary students in Lompoc are expected to kick off the 2022-23 school year in usual form. However, parents of Lompoc and Vandenberg middle schoolers and Lompoc and Cabrillo high schoolers can expect a delay with class schedules, district officials announced in an Aug. 5 notice released to parents.

In the notice, officials informed parents that "due to circumstances beyond our control, there will be delays with schedules." Parents will be informed when class schedules are ready for pickup, according to officials.

The delay is reportedly due to a transition to a new student information database system. As a result, the aggregation and dissemination of student information handled by the previous system currently is unavailable to administrators and will instead be managed by each school site until the changeover is complete, according to the district.

"We look forward to partnering with you to have a great 2022-23 school year in LUSD!" officials said in the notice.

As for Lompoc's nine public elementary campuses, a "jump-start" minimum day schedule for kindergarten and pre-K students will be observed during the first three weeks of school — from approximately 8 a.m. to noon. Exact times for each campus are available on the district website under school registration information.

Kindergarten and pre-K students will begin a full-day schedule beginning Sept. 6.

Classes at Lompoc Middle School are set to begin at 8:20 a.m. Monday and conclude at 2:45 p.m., while the start time at Vandenberg Middle School is 8:10 a.m. with a 2:45 p.m. dismissal, according to posted district information.

Maple High School students will return to campus Monday at 8:10 a.m. and be dismissed at 2:45 p.m. Cabrillo and Lompoc High school students should refer to their schedules for start and dismissal times, or contact their respective front office.

Ahead of Day 1, the district announced that it is offering free over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits starting this week "in order to better prepare for the upcoming school year." The California Department of Public Health is recommending, but not requiring, that all students take a COVID-19 test prior to returning to school on Monday.

COVID-19 testing is being offered for students from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the district's Education Center, 1301 North A. St. Parking is available toward the back of the building.

Santa Ynez Valley schools

A projected total of 529 students at Buellton's Jonata Middle and Oak Valley Elementary schools are scheduled to head back to campuses Wednesday, Aug. 17.

In July, the Buellton Union School District announced the expansion of its pre-K program at Oak Valley Elementary in response to a state mandate that requires districts across California to offer educational options to 4-year-olds over the next four years.

Buellton school district fast-tracks state's universal prekindergarten mandate with 2022 rollout The Buellton Union School District will expand its prekindergarten programming at Oak Valley Elementary in response to a state mandate that re…

As a result of extending the age cutoff date and accepting students who turn 5 before March 2, 2023, the campus is estimated to welcome two times more 4-year-olds to Oak Valley, school officials reported at that time.

On the same day — Wednesday, Aug. 17 — Santa Ynez Valley Charter School students will be welcomed back at 8 a.m. with dismissal times as follows: 1 p.m. for kindergartners; 2 p.m. for first graders; and 3 p.m. for those in grades 3-8.

Both of Solvang School's upper and lower campuses — accommodating students in grades TK-8 — will return to classes a day later, on Thursday, Aug. 18. The school day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with dismissal scheduled for 3 p.m.

Maple High students lend a helping hand at Project Surf Camp to benefit Vandenberg families A group of Maple high school students joined Morro Bay Police personnel and the Sant Barbara Sheriffs Department for a day of fun in the sun during Project Surf Camp's annual event at Morro Bay that this year benefited Vandenberg Space Force Base families with children with disabilities.

Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald resigns Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald resigned Monday after 10 years in the district, where he was the longest-serving…