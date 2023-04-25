Violet Quinney of Santa Ynez High School and Alex Grenier of Dunn High School recently received a Rotary District 5240 annual scholarship to attend the Ryla Leadership youth retreat in Ojai.
Rotary District 5240 is comprised of 72 independent Rotary clubs along the California Central Coast from San Luis Obispo to Agoura Hills and includes the Solvang Rotary.
Each year the district hosts a leadership retreat for area high school students on behalf of all participating clubs in the district. Each club selects ambassadors to represent them at the four-day, all-expenses-paid retreat in Ojai.
A Rotary spokeswoman said the retreat is designed by Rotarians to teach and promote leadership skills necessary to make change through services to humanity locally and worldwide.
Kristan Morrison, Rotary chairwoman for the Youth Avenue of Service for the Solvang Rotary, awarded Violet and Alex with this year's scholarship opportunity.
The weekend retreat concludes with an award ceremony for all of the students.
"It is a magical time each year to witness the growth and inspiration these students walk away with," the spokeswoman said.
"They all have new tools to draw on for the rest of their lives when they are in the position to become leaders or to help leaders become successful. These tools help in school, work, charity, and family life."