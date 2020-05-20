Santa Ynez Valley Union High School names Michele Borges as new principal

Michele Borges has been selected by Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District to take the helm as high school principal starting July 1.

According to Superintendent Scott Cory, Borges was was chosen for the position after an extensive interview process that involved staff, students, parents and community members.

“Where we have leadership needs for the future, she has the professional background and expertise to meet those needs," explained Cory. "She has a very strong background in curriculum and instruction and has a proven track record of building strong relationships and teams.”

Borges brings 23 years in secondary education as a math and computer science teacher, dean of students and vice principal, as well as eight years as a high school principal in the Central Valley, most recently.

She also holds a master’s degree in Math and Computer Education and has helped to develop student-centered programs such as a business academy and a protective services academy.

Cory said Borges is a proven instructional leader whose decisions are driven by her core beliefs in student learning and fostering the growth and support of educators.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Mrs. Borges as principal of SYVUHS,” said Cory.

+3 Santa Ynez' Henry Allen has sights set on playing Division I water polo at UCSB Santa Ynez senior Henry Allen was the Pirate's nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Scholar Athlete of the Year award. Allen carries a 4.87 GPA at Santa Ynez.

Barbara Robertson: Coronavirus crisis highlights the power of college The coronavirus pandemic is far from over, but it’s not too early to take stock of lessons learned, or in one case a lesson affirmed. As if more evidence were needed, the current crisis has further underscored the value of college, specifically four-year degree attainment.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.