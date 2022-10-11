Solvang School District is seeking to fill a vacancy for the board of trustees District 2 for Solvang Elementary School.
Applications are being accepted via written application that must be submitted to the district office no later than 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Applicants must reside in District 2 and will undergo review by a committee to determine eligibility.
Eligible candidates then will be interviewed in an open meeting set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the board will accept oral and written comment from members of the public prior to making an appointment.
The provisional appointment term will end in December 2026.
To apply, contact Carla Benevedo at 805-688-4810, ext. 4453, or email cbenevedo@solvangschool.org