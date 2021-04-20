Solvang School students get back to class as in-person learning rebounds

Solvang School students on Tuesday returned to campus for the second day in a row since the start of the pandemic, as they transitioned out of a model that limited in-person classes to twice weekly.

As a result of the transition, fewer than 80 out of 590 students in both lower and upper campuses continue to learn remotely. And that number is expected to decline, according to Solvang School District Superintendent Steve Seaford.

In Corinn Bedard's fifth-grade homeroom class, seats were filled with energetic learners positioned 4 feet apart and wearing masks.

"Show me your boards," said Bedard, pointing to a large TV screen at the front of the classroom showing an image of a skewer and marshmallow laid parallel. "How many marshmallows can fit on that skewer? Who wants to explain why?"

With small white boards in the air, students volunteered their written estimations and vied for an opportunity to practice their reasoning skills.

Upon selection, Ximena Garcia, 10, walked to the front of the class and explained her answer to Bedard and the rest of the class who all listened intently.

According to Bedard, having students back in class is "wonderful."

"It was fun to see them yesterday," she said, referring to students' first day observing the new school schedule on Monday. "They hadn't seen each other all year. It's been cool to see their reactions."