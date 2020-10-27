You are the owner of this article.
STARBASE program launches at Vandenberg Air Force Base
STARBASE program launches at Vandenberg Air Force Base

102620 US Space Force

A colleague takes the podium at the Oct. 14 ribbon-cutting event, marking the launch of the STARBASE program at Vandenberg Air Force Base. From left, Dr. Belinda Jones, director of Military Education and Outreach from INDTAI Inc.; Tonya Troup-Spurlock, Vandenberg STARBASE director; Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander; and Chief Master Sgt. Daryl Hogan, 30th Space Wing command chief, lean in to cut the ribbon.  

 U.S. Space Force photo by Trish Mogilski

Team Vandenberg and STARBASE leadership on Oct. 14 held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the launch of the STARBASE program at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The Department of Defense STARBASE program, in partnership with community leaders, is a science, technology, engineering and math-based outreach initiative designed to motivate elementary students — primarily fifth graders — to explore STEM as they continue their education. 

STARBASE Director Tonya Troup-Spurlock said she is dedicated to guiding students to succeed while "inspiring an insatiable passion for learning and success." 

The program will begin offering 25 hours of science, technology, engineering and mathematics educational opportunities to local youth. 

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

