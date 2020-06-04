'Stronger, braver': Lompoc High graduates focus on positives after tumultuous year

As Karla Paniagua addressed her Lompoc High School classmates, the graduating senior acknowledged that the group had plenty of reasons to be somber.

The class went through an unexpectedly tumultuous final few months of high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was the reason Paniagua was speaking to her class via YouTube rather than in person during a graduation celebration Thursday that was unlike any other in school history.

Rather than dwell on the negatives, however, Paniagua encouraged her classmates to use the experience to their benefit.

“Our senior year may not be like the previous years, but it’s not something that should depress us,” she said in the prerecorded message. “Instead, it’s something that should make us stronger, braver and more optimistic. This difficult experience shouldn’t be in vain, because there’s an important lesson to be learned, and that’s to not take things for granted.”

Despite the circumstances, the mood was festive for the celebration, which took place in the parking lot south of Huyck Stadium. Graduates waited in vehicles with their loved ones before exiting one at a time to cross either of two small makeshift stages on which graduates received their diploma covers and posed for photos.

Although the celebration differed greatly from the traditional ceremonies that have taken place on the field within Huyck Stadium, the graduates didn’t seem discouraged.

“I feel like it’s pretty nice of them to do this for us,” graduate Marcus Miller said, after making his brief stop on the stage. “I appreciate their effort.”