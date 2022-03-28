Susan Salcido on Monday officially announced she is running for reelection to the post of Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, a position she has held for five years, in the June 7 primary.

A former teacher and school principal, Salcido was elected to the job in 2017 after serving as deputy superintendent since 2012.

In making her announcement, Salcido said she wants to bring the community together to support educators, strengthen the programs that are working and fix the ones that aren’t.

“Amid widespread change, our children deserve a tested, trusted, courageous leader with the experience and knowledge needed to guide us forward,” Salcido said.

“Now is the time to build upon our successes and to actively expand the impact of our services on behalf of every child in our county,” she said.

Salcido grew up in Santa Maria and attended Adam Elementary, El Camino Junior High and Santa Maria High School, then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in education from UC Santa Barbara.

She earned a doctorate from University of Southern California Rossier School of Education, focusing on organizational change, leadership and student equity.

She began her teaching career at Dos Pueblos High School, then served as assistant principal of San Marcos High School and principal of Santa Barbara Junior High School.

She joined the Santa Barbara County Education Office in 2006 as a director in the Curriculum and Instruction Division and later served as assistant superintendent for the Instructional Services Division until becoming deputy superintendent.

As superintendent, she has overseen a $100 million budget supporting 20 school districts and 200 programs serving 70,000 children and youth.

During her tenure, she has been a strong supporter of school safety and an advocate for youth mental wellness.

Salcido is a member of the boards of the Association of California School Administrators Region 13, which includes Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, as well as Partners in Education and the Santa Barbara County Special Education Local Plan Area Joint Powers Agency.

She is also an advisory board member for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Salcido has been a member of the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence Advisory Council since 2018 and is a former member of the Association of California School Administrators Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability Committee.

In 2017, she received the Administrator of the Year Award from the Association of California School Administrators Region 13 and in 2018 received a Santa Barbara County Women of the Year Award for the 19th Senate District and 37th Assembly District.