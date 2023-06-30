University California Santa Barbara PaCE (Professional and Continuing Education) and Western Governors University recently entered an agreement to serve adult learners interested in pursuing a degree online.
The partnership comes in response to the University of California system reprioritizing its commitment to in-person learning and no longer offering online degrees.
According to a formal announcement, students now can resume online learning through the new program, which offers a seamless credit transfer that minimizes credit loss and clears the way for the pursuit of accredited bachelor’s degree programs in accounting or human resource management.
The announcement further states that the partnership additionally allows PaCE certificate earners to apply for specially designated scholarships valued at $2,500, further increasing the affordability of education.
"By leveraging the strengths of both institutions, we can create affordable and flexible pathways that lead to a brighter future for all learners, regardless of their background or circumstances,” said Rick Bendow, WGU regional vice president.
To learn more about the partnership, visit www.wgu.edu/partners/ucsb.html.