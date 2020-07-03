'We really had students in mind': Santa Ynez High School sports new Pirate Plaza, cafeteria, football field

The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School campus has undergone a major transformation over the last year with the modernizing of its cafeteria and student center, and a replacement of the AstoTurf on the football field after a faulty coating led to the surface failing.

The project which broke ground in July of 2019, is expected to be wrapped up before students return to campus Aug. 13, according to Superintendent Scott Cory. The last phase of the three-year project funded by Measure K, a $14.7 million bond issue authorized by voters in 2016, represents its completion.

Issues addressed over the last year have included the cafeteria's lack of student seating and poor use of space in "the pit"— an outside concrete courtyard located at the center of campus — as well as the school's failing football field.

With leftover funds, the school was able to paint a number of campus buildings, including the new gym, add air conditioning to the administration and agriculture/auto buildings, and install a new set of bleachers with ADA-compliant ramps for the baseball field.

Cory said the reason the project consistently remained at or below budget was due to the value engineering method applied beforehand with Diani Builders of Santa Maria who had helped the school cut costs by recycling and reusing materials.

Cory, a 1983 Santa Ynez High School graduate, said having the opportunity to assist with the project has been meaningful.

"I thought we'd still be living up north, but the Lord had other plans," he said, referring to his family's return to the Valley and his alma mater some 30 years later. "This is a big deal to a lot of people. I'm grateful I was able to be part of it."