Cabrillo High School Aquarium students are set to welcome back visitors to campus Wednesday, Sept. 28, to celebrate the first of seven open house events scheduled for the 2022-23 school year.

The interactive event — themed Welcome Back! — will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the high school aquarium, located at the front of the Cabrillo High School campus, 4350 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.

Events to follow will each feature a unique theme, including those newly added — Tentacles and Catch a Wave! — the latter of which is centered around the aquarium’s newest Coastal Splash Tank exhibit.

The program's newest exhibit, a 15-foot-long tank unveiled in April, features a 9-foot-tall rockwork wave tower and effectively demonstrates the dynamic coastal surf zone where live animals call the ever-changing habitat home. Animals like crab, clams and snails can typically be found living in the surf zone in nature.

The tank's sister exhibit — a $150,000 hands-on interactive tide pool exhibit revealed to the public in September 2021 — will also be on display. The tide pool showcases horn shark eggs, a new resident frog exhibit and the largest exhibition of jellies between Long Beach and Monterey, according to program organizers.

Additional open house events this year will also include favorites like Sharktoberfest and last year’s breakout hit, SEAsons Greetings!

The 6,000-square-foot aquarium facility, which opened in 2002, is home to over 20 live and static displays that are maintained and hosted by Cabrillo High School marine biology students.

All events are free and open to the public.

Open house dates are as follow:

Wednesday, Sept. 28: Welcome Back!, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26: Sharktoberfest, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7: SEAsons Greetings, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb, 15: Catch a Wave!, 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15: Tentacles, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19: Earth Day, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17: Student Projects, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, contact aquarium director Greg Eisen at eisen.greg@lusd.org, or call 805-742-2888.