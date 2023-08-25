Santa Maria building officials have red-tagged eight homes as unsafe to enter, following a large explosion Wednesday that rocked a Santa Maria neighborhood, injuring four people and reducing one home to rubble, according to officials.
The red tag is a sign that is posted on the structure by inspectors. Wednesday’s explosion happened about 12:10 p.m. in the kitchen of 1219 Jackie Ln., destroying the house. Twenty-three adjacent homes were damaged.
The cause of the powerful blast was an open natural gas outlet, according to the City Fire Marshal. There were multiple sources of ignition identified capable of igniting the natural gas.
No updates were available Friday on the status of the four people who received medical treatment as a result of the explosion, including a woman who was inside the home that was destroyed. One of those injured was extricated from the home that exploded, one was extricated from an adjacent home, and two other people were in the home behind the one that exploded.