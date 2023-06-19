El Pollo Loco is coming to Lompoc and will open its door at the site of long-time local eatery Lompoc Restaurant, which shuttered its doors in August of 2022 after a 59-year run.

The Planning Commission, on June 14, voted unanimously 3-0 to approve the project despite some concern about traffic congestion at the entrance/exit.

The project, with initial building approvals still underway, ultimately calls for demolition of the existing restaurant and construction of a new 1,822 square- foot El Pollo Loco drive-thru restaurant and walk-up window.

According to a Lompoc Planning Commission staff report the new restaurant design does not include indoor seating, but features 700 square-feet of outdoor dining patio space, a refuse container enclosure, 11 on-site parking spaces, and landscaping. It also includes a bicycle rack and one motorcycle parking space.

"Looks like a very congested design," said Federico Cioni, commission chair, doubling down on Commissioner Ron Fink's apprehension about an overcrowded access point and its ensuing effects on midtown traffic flow.

Fink likened the entrance and exit to Lompoc's newer burger joint The Habit, as a potential traffic concern given that vehicles entering and exiting onto H Street could pose a challenge to those making a left turn. The company's no dine-in option, he said, relies even more heavily on drive-thru business than The Habit.

"That's more drive-thru traffic since [patrons] are not sitting there to eat," Fink noted.

As currently configured, the property features a separate driveway entrance off of North H Street that provides direct access to the existing restaurant.

The staff report shows that in the new design, vehicular access to the restaurant would instead occur from North H Street from the existing adjoining Walgreens driveway. The shared access from the common driveway is allowable due to a reciprocal access agreement recorded for both properties (925 North H Street and 937 North H Street), according to reports.

The new site layout will feature concrete curbing that runs north/south along the western property line and separates access and parking, which currently is shared between 925 North H Street and 916 North I Street.

Further, the current driveway entrance serving the Lompoc Restaurant would be removed and replaced with new frontage improvements along H Street, including a new landscaped parkway that would require an encroachment permit from Caltrans, according to City staff.

With further discussion, the planning commission, City staff and the project applicant, Braden Bernards, agreed to add a new condition rather than force a return of the architectural design and site development plans back to the drawing board that would require redrawing of renderings and a new hearing date to be set.

City Planning Manager Brian Halvorson suggested the new condition should roughly state that the north-eastern drive-thru exit lane must be reworked if it turns out the design creates an issue with traffic circulation.

The new condition, marked EN-23, is to be reviewed and approved or waived by determination of the public works director.

The current 3,750 square-foot restaurant, which was built in 1963 at 925 North H Street, has remained empty since the breakfast spot's closure, requiring that windows be boarded up due to break-ins and homeless encampments, according to reports.

The new proposed floor plan of the eatery includes a kitchen, preparation, work and storage areas, two coolers, an office, a drive-through with payment and pick-up windows, a walk-up area with two order windows and one pick-up window, and two restrooms at the rear of the building for staff and customers.

Hours of operation for El Pollo Loco would be daily from Monday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the commission staff report.