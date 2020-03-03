Election 2020: Santa Barbara County 'Super Tuesday' primary election results
- Santa Maria Times Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Nelson will take over from his boss at the end of the year when Peter Adam’s second four-year term ends, and he is expected to focus on many of same issues, including reducing the backlog of infrastructure maintenance and fiscal responsibility.
Measure I2020, the Lompoc ballot measure that asked voters to determine whether the city increases its sales tax rate, received support from a vast majority of voters, according to election results released Wednesday morning by Santa Barbara County.
Update 9:00 a.m. - In one of the most closely watched races, 24th Congressional District Democratic incumbent Salud Carbajal, of Santa Barbar…
Update 9:00 a.m. - In the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors races, incumbent Joann Hartmann, of Buellton, brought in 8,253 votes, or 5…