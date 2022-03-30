Two solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations are now live at Lompoc Valley Medical Center and ready for public use, according to city officials.

At any time of day, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles can be powered up at no cost to station users with a ChargePoint account.

First-time station users can register for a free ChargePoint account at chargepoint.com/drivers/activate, or through the ChargePoint mobile app.

The Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charge stations — which deliver a reliable charge speed of up to 3.8 kilowatts when one car is plugged in and 1.9 kilowatts per vehicle when two cars are plugged into a single station — are said to feature a 222-square-foot solar array and rated to withstand wind speeds of up to 120 mph. Each station offers two charging plugs, allowing up to four EVs to charge simultaneously between the two stations.

Lompoc purchased both units in July 2021 with assistance from a $100,000 grant provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District’s Clean Air Grants for Infrastructure program, which covered a majority of the cost, according to city officials. Product manufacturer and retailer Beam Global delivered the EV ARC stations in late January.

Lompoc Utility Director Charles Berry credits the city’s partnership with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and Lompoc Valley Medical Center for making possible the investment of nanogrid technology in Lompoc.

Learn more Members of the community are invited to learn more about different electric vehicles and rebates being offered at electricforall.org/which-car-is-right/ Questions about the charging stations can be directed to the City of Lompoc Utility Conservation Division at 805-875-8252.

Officials say the recent efforts to go green coincide with the city's overall aim to conduct research to identify strategies for using distributed energy resources, such as EV charging, in an affordable and reliable manner throughout the city.

“This is one more step in deploying modern technology to support the state of California in its ambitious climate agenda, while simultaneusly supporting the Lompoc community as it transitions to electrified transportation,” Berry said. “With an ever-increasing understanding of the use habits of these chargers, we can continue to find new and innovative ways to add value to our community in thoughtful ways that reflect sustainability for Lompoc.”

The charging stations are located in the Lompoc Valley Medical Center parking lot at 1515 E. Ocean Ave.

