Local wines are gaining in popularity every year, and the Central Coast – especially the Santa Maria Valley – is known and celebrated nationwide.
This year, for the first time, the Santa Maria Elks’ 80th annual rodeo and parade will offer a special wine bar on the midway, showcasing some of the area’s finest vineyards.
“It’s new this year, having a separate wine bar on the midway,” said wine bar manager Robin Bogue.
“This will be a great representation of the outstanding vineyards and the wine they produce in the Santa Maria Valley.
Nine local vintners, presenting 11 different varietals, will have their wines up for sale.
The wine bar opens two hours before each of the four daily performances. It will be open throughout the performance, closing two hours after the final event.
“We’ll be on the midway with the beer and spirits booths,” said Bogue. “And like the beer and liquor, people will have to buy a token that can be used to get their wine.”
The booth will be easy to spot, uniquely decorated in Boho style.
“That’s short for Bohemian,” said Bogue. “It will be decorated with local plants that we’ve foraged from Foxen Canyon Trail.”
The local selection includes sauvignon blanc from Presqu'ile; albarino and syrah from Nagy Wines; chardonnay from Labyrinth Winery; pinot noir from Lumen Wines; grenache from Groundwork; pinot noir rose from Costa De Oro; and merlot and cabernet sauvignon from Carlson.
”And we’ll have ‘bubbles’,” said Bogue. “That’s sparkling wine that you can’t call Champagne because only Champagne produced in Champagne, France can be called Champagne, so we’ll have a selection of ‘Bubbles’; Della Contessa prosecco from Italy; Mas Fi Cava from Spain; and JP Chenet Brut from France.
“I’ll be there the entire time – it’s my seventh year working the wine bar but it’s our first year that we’ve made it a stand-alone booth. And I have a great team working with me – Darlene Torrez, Kris Stengel, Kathleen Wilson, Julie Hall, and Victoria Weatherly. They’re all wonderful, hard workers. Make sure you tell everyone to stop by, say hi, and have a taste of the valley.”