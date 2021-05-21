With many Fourth of July programs canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Maria Elks Recreation is launching its “You’ve Been Flagged” fundraiser that organizers hope will become an annual event.
“Our hopes are to blanket the community with American flags in celebration of Independence Day, while raising funds to help continue supporting youth activities and programs on the Central Coast,” said Peter Sterling, president of Elks Recreation.
Individuals and businesses can purchase one or more of three packages of American flags to be placed, along with the buyer’s choice of commemorative sign, in the yards of designated friends, neighbors or businesses from San Luis Obispo to Buellton.
Flag packages include the “Red, White and Blue” at $35, which includes 15 flags and a sign the buyers will pick up and deliver themselves.
With the “Liberty” package of 25 flags for $50 and the “American” package of 50 flags for $100, Elks Recreation team members will deliver and place the flags and signs on July 3.
The deadline to purchase flag packages is Monday, June 21.
To purchase flag packages and for more information, visit https://www.elksrec.com/p/about/youve-been-flagged, where a flag order form is available; call the Elks Rodeo office at 805-925-4125; or email elksrodeo@elksrec.com.
