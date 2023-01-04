Members from the Elks Recreation Board of Directors, along with those from the Allan Hancock College Rodeo Club, held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the future plans of the Elks Events Center grounds near Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

The meeting arose after changes to the leasing contracts at the Elks Event Center "led to some community concern, but also a lot of misinformation on social media,” according to Johnna Clark, the media director for Elks Recreation.

Clark was joined at the press conference by Jim Glines, a longtime Allan Hancock College booster and a driving force behind the creation of the Hancock rodeo club; Ben Londo, the Cal Poly Rodeo club coach; Peter Sterling, the President of Elks Recreation; and Matt Rodriguez, the exalted ruler at the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria.

The Hancock College Rodeo Club team had been practicing on the Elks grounds since forming in 2019, but has been holding practices at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. The Tri-Valley R.C. Club, The Shack Paintball Field and the Santa Maria BMX Club track have also said their leases are not being renewed.

These changes by Elks Recreation included moving from a year-round property leasing model to an event-based model. Clark said this change would help with costs and liability and that volunteer resources can be better controlled.

“At the beginning of 2020, our property tenants were notified that their 2023 annual lease would not be renewed,” said Clark. “We understand that relocation can be difficult and although we hoped a year would give them ample time, the board has granted two of the tenants 90-day extensions at this time."

The two tenants given 90-day extensions are Santa Maria BMX and the Tri-Valley R.C. Club.

“If your youth-based organization is looking to hold an event or if you have a space available for Santa Maria BMX or Tri-Valley RC Modelers, please contact our office," Clark said.

Clark brought up the past decision-making involved with the board, such as 10 years ago when she said drastic, but necessary changes were made for the Elks Rodeo and Parade.

“Our focus was simple, how do we take the limited resources that we have been given stewardship over and regrow the Elks Rodeo into a community event where not just a select few that can prosper, but as many organizations, nonprofits and businesses as possible can benefit," Clark said.

Clark added that over the last decade, the board and staff have worked to make the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade “not only one of the premier rodeos in the nation, but more importantly, a catalyst for local nonprofits, organizations, businesses, and tourism to flourish."

Glines, a member of the AHC Booster’s Rodeo Team Committee, said the club is maintaining a relationship with Elks Recreation and the AHC rodeo team will continue in 2023 and beyond.

“They have graciously allowed us to practice at their facility since we first organized. They have allowed us to show our livestock there, they prepared their arena for each of our practices, provided us a tractor, diesel fuel and a driver — all at no cost to us," Glines said.

Glines says the club is in the process of hiring a new coach and looks forward to returning to the Elks arena for its local practices in the future.

Karla Sanchez, who was no longer the Hancock rodeo coach as of Dec. 30, had been a vocal opponent of the Elks' move to not renew leases for longtime tenants, voicing her concerns on Facebook.

"It’s a sad day when the Elks Recreation has asked all the youth and community programs to vacate the Unocal Event Center by December 30th," she wrote on the social media site. "... These are vital and important programs for our community and it affects us all that live here."

The Unocal Corporation donated 107 acres to Elks Recreation for a permanent site for the annual rodeo in 1994.

Glines said Londo, the Cal Poly rodeo coach, has "invited our team to practice at their beautiful facility... Our roughstock members have already been practicing there for some time now."

“Although regretful that our board of directors decisions are causing hardship for organizations involved, we know we can, and must do a better job of managing our limited resources,” said Clark. “We are very excited and hopeful that adopting an event-based model will allow us to do necessary property improvements and achieve expanded access to the Elks event grounds for more youth organizations to benefit from the property."

Jim Folkrod, a longtime volunteer with the Santa Maria BMX Club, said the news is a "bummer."

"Now we don’t have a local track to train on," Folkrod said. "We’ve all been scrambling, my son has been calling other cities around here to see if he can drum up any interest in moving the track."

Clark said the 2023 plans for the grounds include the 80th annual Elks Rodeo, Allan Hancock rodeo, high school rodeos, cross country, gymkhana, Miss Rodeo California Clinic, Haunted Hills, Christmas in the Country, drive-in family movie nights and firework displays.

Future plans for events include: college rodeos, western youth camps, junior rodeo events, Easter services and possible concerts.