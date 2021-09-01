Elks Rodeo Queen crowning will highlight Saturday night performances

Not all of the action will be in the Unocal Event Center arena during Saturday night's performance of the 78th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

All eyes will turn to the VIP box seats when this year’s Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen is crowned. The rodeo kicks off Sept. 2 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 5.

“We have four amazing young women working hard to win this year’s queen competition,” said Peter Sterling, the President of Elks Recreation. Sterling is also the longtime chairman of the Elks Rodeo Queen Committee.

This year’s candidates were named in April. The girls spent the next five months on a fundraising campaign.

“The girl who raises the most money is named Rodeo Queen,” said Sterling. “They usually have six weeks of fundraising. But this year, because the rodeo was pushed back to Labor Day weekend, they had five months.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the candidates spent the first few months doing virtual fundraising campaigns before they were able to host live events.

This year’s hopefuls include Isabelle Gamino, a 2020 graduate of Pioneer Valley High School representing the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe; Chloe LeMaire, a Righetti High School senior representing the United Way; Avery Nelson, a senior at St. Joseph High who represents St. Joseph High; and Faith Totorica, a Righetti High School junior who represents the Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis.

Isabelle Gamino

“I’m a third-generation queen candidate,” said Gamino. “My mother Letitia Rodriguez Gamino, my aunt Vanessa Rodriguez Cortez and six cousins (Jasmine Rodriguez, Seyenna Cavazos, Sonia Perez, Ambrosia Perez, Marisol Perez and Melissa Saucedo) have all been queen candidates, so I’m the ninth one from my family.”

The 17-year-old Gamino is now a freshman at Hancock College majoring in math and science.

“I plan to transfer to Santa Barbara City College to enroll in their Associate of Science Degree Program in Radiologic Technology,” said Gamino.

Throughout her high school years, Gamino volunteered to provide community services to the elderly, homeless and foster students. Gamino has also been active in FFA and in on-campus Christian clubs.

“I’ve had a lot of fun with the queen competition,” said Gamino. “I’m experiencing a lot of things I never thought I’d get the chance to do in my life. My mother did this and now I’m getting the chance and it’s very exciting to get this opportunity.

“When the contest began, we did a lot of drive-through fundraisers like tri-tip barbecues. As things opened up, we’ve been able to do outdoor events. It’s been a lot of work but it’s also been fun and exciting.”

Chloe LeMaire

LeMaire, 17, is a senior at Righetti High School but it was a class at Hancock College that gave her the idea for her queen fundraising campaign.

“I took a class to begin American Sign Language,” said LeMaire. “It gave me the idea to focus my campaign on literacy and supporting the deaf and hard of hearing students. We will be partnering with the Santa Barbara Education Office to coordinate funding for their school programs, the Imagination Library, which puts books in the hands of the youth in our community, and Reading Plus, which helps struggling readers catch up to grade level. Some of the money we raise will also go to helping the homeless.”

LeMaire grew up participating in 4-H.

“I’ve ridden horses but just for fun, enjoyment. I haven’t done any competition,” said LeMaire.

LeMaire is much more comfortable in the water.

An avid swimmer, she is a member of Righetti’s water polo and swim teams and is a lifeguard at the YMCA and for the City of Santa Maria.

‘My love for the water began when I was much younger, and now my days revolve around it, swimming and working at a pool,” said LeMaire. “On my days off I enjoy going to the beach to surf and enjoy nature alongside my friends.”

After graduation, LeMaire plans to take her love of the water to college.

“I’m going to go to Santa Barbara City College to get my marine welding certification,” said LeMaire. “Then I’ll transfer to a four-year college to study archaeology. That will give me the flexibility to travel and experience various cultures and people around the world.”

LeMaire is friends with 2020 queen candidate Sabrina Dana and former queen candidate (and Gamino’s cousin) Seyenna Cavazos.

“I’ve been friends with Sabrina for quite a while and she asked me to run for queen to support the United Way,” said LeMaire. “My favorite part of this has been helping to raise money for the United Way and getting to hang out with Sabrina and Seyenna.”

Avery Nelson

Nelson is a senior at St. Joseph High School who celebrated her 18th birthday on Friday, Aug. 20 and is representing St. Joseph in the competition.

She plays soccer and volleyball for the Knights and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Nelson is looking ahead to college, possibly Baylor or a military academy, with an eye toward a bachelor’s degree in nursing and then a possible move into medical school.

“I’ve gone to the rodeo my whole life and have always wanted to be a rodeo queen and now I’m getting my chance,” said Nelson. “My parents always took me to the queen crowning night. It was always my favorite part of the rodeo.”

While not a rodeo competitor, she is an avid rider.

“I’ve ridden horses my whole life,” said Nelson. “I’ve helped with cattle with Peter Adam since I was really young.”

The money Nelson raises through the queen competition will help other students attend St. Joseph.

“Going to St. Joe’s is a financial sacrifice for my family, and I am so thankful to be the recipient of a partial scholarship that allows me to attend,” said Nelson. “I am blessed to be able to help raise money to give other students the opportunities that I’ve been given.”

Nelson began her queen campaign with on-line fundraising but has been able to hold in-person events over the last few weeks.

“That’s my favorite part – finally getting to see so many people in the community in person. It’s been really amazing,” said Nelson. “It makes me super excited. This has been such a great experience. It really is a life-changing experience and I hope we all have a positive impact on our community.”

Faith Totorica

Totorica, 16, is a junior at Righetti High, where she competes on the water polo, swimming and softball teams.

Outside of school, she continues her athletic endeavors as a member of the Orcutt Polo Association and with the CA Velocity travel softball team.

“I wanted to run for rodeo queen because I helped with some queen campaigns in the past and knew it was something you couldn’t experience anywhere else,” said Totorica. “What we’re doing has such a big impact on our community. This is such an honor.”

Totorica also volunteers at the Pacific Christian Center Church food ministry, Angel Food.

“I’ve done that for the past two years,” she said. “Every week our volunteer team serves around 500 families in our community. It is such a blessing to be able to help others as a family.

“I also enjoy volunteering at various Special Olympics events and having the privilege to engage with the athletes.”

Among her many athletic endeavors, Totorica enjoys ping pong, paddle boarding and horseback riding.

“I did some riding during my queen campaign but I don’t do it competitively,” she said.

During her campaign, Totorica found the time to take up trap shooting.

“We held a trap shooting event with the Band of Brothers at the Santa Maria Gun Club,” said Totorica. “I really enjoyed that so I joined the gun club.

“It was actually really good for me this year that it was a longer campaign," she continued. "That way I could keep doing sports and spread out the fundraising. It’s been a lot of work but it’s fun work."

Totorica said the Santa Maria Kiwanis Noontime Club supports schools, youth, sports, organizations, and clubs in our community. "I am extremely blessed to have the chance to represent this amazing organization throughout the campaign,” she said.

After high school, Totorica plans to attend a four-year college an pursue a career in the medical field.

“All these girls have been working hard for the last few months with different fundraising events,” said Sterling. “Faith had a fishing derby and a bicycle run, Isabelle had a shotgun drawing and a pizza night, Chloe had a raffle for a 1965 Mustang and Avery had a raffle for a new Corvette. There have been several golf tournaments and fundraising dinners. The girls have all been really busy.

“So far, the queen program has raised over $13 million – money that has gone back to benefit our community.”