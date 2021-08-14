It has been a long time coming but the 2021 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen candidates finally got to spend an evening with their biggest fans Saturday night at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge for the formal kickoff to the 78th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade.
“We got to meet everyone on April 9 but that was a virtual event, a virtual kickoff day,” said Faith Totorica, a 16-year-old Righetti High School junior who represents the Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis. “This is the first time all four of us are together at the same public event. This is really exciting.”
Rodeo fans were equally excited, packing the lodge’s dining hall to meet the candidates during Elks Recreations’ annual Queen Kickoff and Auction Dinner.
Queen hopefuls Avery Nelson, Chloe LeMaire and Isabelle Gamino joined Totorica for their big night.
Nelson, a St. Joseph High senior who turns 18 on Friday, represents St. Joseph in the competition; LeMaire, a 17-year-old senior at Righetti, represents the United Way of Santa Maria; and Gamino, a 17-year-old senior at Pioneer Valley, represents the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe.
“This is really amazing,” said Nelson. “I’ve been going to the rodeo my whole life. I’ve always wanted to be the queen. My parents always took me to the queen crowning night – it’s my favorite part of the rodeo – and now I get the chance to try to be the Elks Rodeo queen.”
“I’m friends with (2020 queen candidate) Sabrina Dana,” said LeMaire. “I enjoyed hanging out with Sabrina during her queen campaign last year. She kind of talked me into going for it this year. It does give me the chance to support the United Way and that’s one of my favorite things.”
For Gamino, it’s a family affair.
“I’m actually the third generation to run for rodeo queen,” said Gamino. “My mother, Letitia Rodriguez Gamino, and my aunt, Vanessa Rodriguez Cortez, were queen candidates, and I’ve had five cousins try for it, so I’m actually the eighth member of my family to run for Elks Rodeo queen.”
Faith DeBrum, the 2020 queen sponsored by VTC, and her court, Sabrina Dana (United Way) and Anna Kuykendall (St. Joseph), also took part in the evening’s event.
“I’m excited just to be here with all the girls after missing out on the rodeo last year,” said DeBrum. “It’s so great to do an in-person event and to finally get to see some familiar faces.”
“Those girls didn’t get to have a rodeo experience last year so we’re making sure they get it this year,” Elks Recreation President Peter Sterling said of the 2020 queens. “They had to do everything virtually so we’re including them in everything this year. This way they’ll finally get the complete rodeo queen experience.”
People had the chance to meet more than the queen hopefuls.
Also on hand were Junior Barrelman Caleb Moon, 2021 Miss Mini Rodeo Kayden Sorenson and 2021 Miss Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Kaelanne Quinonez.
“It’s pretty fun,” said Moon, now 10 years-old and back for the second time as a Junior Barrelman. “It’s awesome to be able to come back to do it one more time. I was so upset that we couldn’t be out here last year to do the Golden Circle (of Champions), or the rodeo or the parade so this is awesome.”
“It’s just good to get these queens out, to get the Elks and the Community back together,” said Elks Leading Knight and Elks Rec Committee Director Matt Rodriguez.
“This is a great turnout,” said Elks Rec Chief Operating Officer Tina Tonascia. “I’m so amazed and thankful and thrilled by our team. They’ve worked so hard to get us to this point. The queen candidates have received such a warm welcome and such great support from everyone in the community. We’re looking forward to a great year.”
The queen hopefuls have just over two weeks left for their fundraising efforts before the rodeo kicks off its four-day run on Thursday, Sept. 2. The queen will be crowned Friday night, Sept. 4.
For more information visit elksrec.com or call the rodeo office at (805) 925-4125.
