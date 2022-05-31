When the curtain goes up on the 79th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, 25 special young champions will have arena-side seats.
They’re the new members of the Golden Circle of Champions.
The theme for opening night Thursday, June 2, is "Go Gold." It’s a night dedicated to local children battling pediatric cancer.
The children and their families are treated to a special night with a Willie Wonka-themed Golden Circle of Champions dinner. The kids each receive a Willie Wonka Golden Ticket right from Willie (aka Hitching Post owner and the night’s chef Bill Ostini).
The youngsters also receive special Elks Rodeo belt buckles, cowboy hats and other gifts.
They’ll also meet rodeo cowboys and cowgirls who will be paired with the Golden Circle kids, becoming their rodeo champions.
The Hitching Post Restaurant in Casmalia donates all the food and cooks up a special meal at the AJ Diani Silver Dollar Saloon just off the Midway.
“We usually serve about 300 dinners,” said the Hitching Post's Terry Stricklin. “When you add it all up, there’s the kids and their families, a large number of cowboys and cowgirls, Elks officials, rodeo personnel, local dignitaries, and others. It’s really a huge crowd.”
After dinner, the kids head to a special section of the grandstand for that night’s performance.
“We help to provide for the families to take some of the pressure off while their children are battling cancer,” said Santa Maria Elks Recreation Chief Operations Officer and program founder Tina Tonascia. “Our goal each year is to give each family $1,000. They can spend the money on anything they need. There are no restrictions. We try to add another level of support.”
More than $100,000 has been donated to local families since the Golden Circle program began in 2016, helping kids as young as three months old up to the age of 17.
Much of that money comes from the Cowboy Up Casino, a fundraiser held in the Silver Dollar Saloon.
This will be the fourth year of the Cowboy Up Casino. It will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. before Saturday night’s rodeo performance.
The Elks also raise money through raffles and the nightly "Pass the Boot" fundraiser.
“When we started this, we really didn’t know what to expect,” said Tonascia. “But it’s really taken off.”
Taken off across the state and country, all the way to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas with 20 children and their families attending the NFR. Ten of those children are chosen from local rodeos including one from Santa Maria with the other 10 coming from the Las Vegas area.
“I came to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo to experience the Golden Circle first hand,” said Red Bluff Roundup General Manager James Miller. “I saw how much good the program does. The kids are the real champions and the Golden Circle really helps families. We just had our annual Red Bluff Roundup and included the Golden Circle for the fifth year and we’ve already selected our Champion to represent our Rodeo at the National Finals.
“A while back, Tina and I were talking and she wondered how we could expand the Golden Circle even more.”
And that led them to Pat Christenson, the President of Las Vegas Events, producer of the National Finals Rodeo.
“I’ve been on several boards, including childhood cancer boards, for over 40 years,” said Christenson. “We don’t get involved with a lot of fundraisers but we do when we find something that’s going to have an impact. When they approached me with the Golden Circle of Champions idea – about bringing 20 kids battling childhood cancer and their families to the NFR and having them paired up with cowboy champions – well, Tina had me at ‘Hello.’ When I meet the kids and see them interact with their cowboy champions, it’s worth every bit of our involvement.
“I think every rodeo in the country should add the Golden Circle program. They should raise money for one of their kids to come to the NFR, too, so it’s more than the 20 who come now. It could happen. It won’t be easy but I see a lot of potential. Tina needs the help and cooperation from a lot of other rodeos but this could be something special.”
Said Tonascia, “This is about the kids and their families. Our goal is to bring the much-needed education and awareness, locally and nationally, to pediatric cancer and offer a ray of hope to the families. They need our help as a community, and we want them to know we are here for them.
“And we want to give the kids and families a magical night so they can take one day off from thinking about doctors and hospitals.”