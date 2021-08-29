Elks Rodeo's Cowboy Up Casino to raise money for children, families battling cancer

An important recent addition continues Saturday afternoon and early evening, Sept. 4, before the third performance of the 78th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.
It’s the third annual Cowboy Up Casino at the AJ Diani Silver Dollar Saloon on the midway just outside the arena.
“It’s our largest fundraiser for the Golden Circle of Champions,” said Elks Recreations’ Chief Operations Officer Tina Tonascia. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Tickets cost $50 and are only available at elksrec.com or by calling the Elks Rec office at 805-925-4125.
Admission includes dinner, desert and $200 in play money that can be used to enjoy a variety of Cowboy Up Casino games managed by the Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary. No host cocktails will also be available.
“We’re also holding a live and silent auction with a number of exciting items going up for bid,” said Tonascia. “And all the money goes to the Golden Circle of Champions.”
Elks Rec started the Golden Circle in 2016 to raise awareness about children battling pediatric cancer.
The program provides funds to 25 local families. The children range in age from three-months up to 17-years-old.
“The money can be used in any way to meet each family’s needs,” said Tonascia. “They can use it to pay for medical care, pay bills or to provide for their family.”
Each year, the children and their families are honored during the rodeo’s opening night.
“The families get a special dinner catered by Bill Ostini and the Hitching Post,” said Tonascia. “The kids get to meet many of the cowboys and cowgirls and get to watch opening night from a special reserved section of the grandstands.”
What started as a plan to help children on the Central Coast is now spreading across the country.
A number of rodeos have started their own Golden Circle programs.
The National Finals Rodeo is also embracing the program.
“Our goal is to bring awareness, both locally and nationally, to pediatric cancer and to help families who are going through this. We want them to know that our entire community is here for them.”
Everyone who attends the rodeo can contribute to the Golden Circle.
Each performance will take some time to Pass the Boot — money can be placed in cowboy boots that will circulate through the arena.
Over the past three years, the Golden Circle of Champions has been added to a number of rodeos across the country including the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).
“We’ll send two local children and their families to the NFR,” said Tonascia. “Another 18 will come from the Las Vegas area and from other rodeos who have their own Golden Circle.
“This past December, the Golden Circle of Champions, in conjunction with Las Vegas Events, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), Red Bluff Roundup, the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation and Santa Maria Elks Rodeo honored 20 children and their families – two from Santa Maria and the rest from around the country. The children got the royal treatment. They got to meet their heroes, the NFR cowboys and cowgirls.”
“It’s one of my favorite parts of the rodeo,” said 11-year-old Kayden Sorenson, the 2021 Santa Maria Elks Miss Mini Rodeo. “I got to go to Las Vegas with the Golden Circle kids and we had a great time.”
“I made special blankets for the Golden Circle kids two years ago and I’m doing it again but with a different pattern this year,” said 10-year-old Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Junior Barrelman Caleb Moon. “We’ll auction one of the blankets but the rest will go to the kids here in Santa Maria and (at the NFR) in Las Vegas. It was fun to go help them in Las Vegas.”
“It’s hard to think what they’re going through. They’re 10- maybe 11-years old, they can be any age. I’m just trying to do what I can to help.”
“Cowboy Up Casino is a great time for a great cause,” said Tonascia. “People should get their tickets early to make sure they can come out and play – and help our Golden Circle of Champions children.”
