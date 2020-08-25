Ellen Beck: Exercise training paves road to cancer recovery

Ellen Beck credits much of her return to full health and activity to Mission Hope cancer exercise trainer John Malinowski. When she felt more like melting into a sleepy puddle on her couch, he prodded her to get to the gym. When she thought she couldn’t, he convinced her she could.
“I didn’t realize how weak I had become because before cancer I was going to pilates and in great shape. I don’t think I would have gotten back to 100 percent without John,” the Arroyo Grande woman said.
Beck went through rounds of radiation and chemotherapy at Mission Hope Cancer Center in the fall of 2018. During the course of her recovery, she was referred to Malinowski and Mission Hope Wellness Center.
“I was interested in the exercise program, and the facility is really carefully cleaned so it feels a lot safer for cancer patients than a regular gym, but I felt really lousy. I wasn’t up to doing it until two months post treatment,” Beck said.
The outpatient wellness center provides Mission Hope patients comprehensive, 12-week exercise programs that include psychosocial analysis, nutrition coaching through the registered dietitian, and personalize exercise programs to develop upper extremity muscular strength, endurance, reduce fall risk and address dysfunction of the arm and shoulder.
Programs include group exercise classes which encompass a generalized muscle strengthening routine for major muscle groups, balance activities, and stretching. They also include walking class, golf group and an aquatic exercise class.
“There’s great camaraderie that’s built up with people coming in over a 12-week program, and sometimes people make friendships that carry on outside the walls of the wellness center,” Malinowski said.
Patients have developed their own hiking groups, golf gatherings and coffee klatches.
“There’s a strong psychosocial connection to the program. People are getting more benefit than just the physical benefit of exercise,” Malinowski said.
And in Malinowski, they’re getting more than a coach; they’re finding a cheerleader.
“At first it was daunting because I was so weak. I felt really lousy so I wasn’t up to doing it until maybe two months post treatment. John kept after me until I started, which was a good thing,” Beck said.
She figures she would have started walking on her own at some point, but that simple exercise, she said, would never have gotten her back to form.
“John is really kind and encouraging. When I have an appointment, I can’t just say, ‘I don’t feel like going.’ I feel committed to going, and that’s been great for me. When I went, even if I felt crummy when I started, I always felt better afterward,” Beck said.
Since her treatment, Beck said she hasn’t been sick once.
“I think the biggest thing has been the regular exercise. It strengthens your immune system,” Beck said.
