What do you call a musical group with a blind guitar-playing folksinger and a jazz trumpeter who found fame as the bandleader on a late-night TV talk show?

... a-Pair-a-Docs

(Watson and Severinsen.)

And that is the topic of today’s column … paradox.

We see it over and over again, how things can possess and exhibit what appear to be seemingly dissimilar and mutually-exclusive characteristics.

The classic example is light, and what we understand it to be.

Isaac Newton described light as a stream of “subtle corpuscles,” or little balls, that obey the same laws of physics as any other objects in motion, such as falling apples or orbiting planets.

But in 1803, Thomas Young came along and said, "No, light is not discreet bundles, it is continuous waves." And he devised an experiment that “proved” it.

There was nothing wrong or flawed with Young’s experiment, but a century later, Einstein performed a different experiment, for which he would later be awarded the Nobel prize, having “proved” the particle nature of light.

Physicists were faced with the unfortunate fact that in some cases light is a wave, and in other cases, it’s particles. Louis de Broglie offered an equation to describe the relationship between the two. Niels Bohr wrapped it up in an even more inclusive concept he called complementarity, which renounces “or” in favor of “and.”

It’s not waves or particles, but waves and particles; both exist and both are essential in describing and understanding the truth of light and matter. Depending on which experiment you do, you might see one or the other — not both, but that doesn’t mean they are contradictory. Maybe the language is, but in reality, they are complementary aspects of the same thing.

Nothing about that sounds particularly counterintuitive to me. All you have to do is consider the Jekyll and Hyde nature of people — who can be perfectly charming and altruistic one moment and complete jerks in another. They’re still the same person, but they behave differently at different times, in different situations and settings.

That’s different, though, than the pioneering technology they’re playing around with these days at the University of Chicago, which is enabling geophysicists to create radical new materials that are plastic and metal — at the same time! This strange new stuff is like Play-Doh in that you can squeeze it and form it and smoosh it into place. But, like metal, it conducts electricity extremely well, which makes it an exciting new candidate as a material to be used in electronics technology.

At present, we don’t have a theory of solids to account for a material that is both plastic and metal, but armed with the concept of complementarity, I’m sure we’ll come up with something that will encompass our observations.

I’m also hoping that this notion of complementarity may serve as a little reminder: that it is possible for us, as individuals and as a group or a society, to hold and allow for seemingly contradictory positions and viewpoints on various issues so as to help bridge social and political divisions. Maybe the capacity to see, understand and tolerate the other side of an argument might help us find a more complete view of reality that cannot be provided by either viewpoint alone.

For instance, can we conceive of ways to oppose abortion while still supporting choice and free will? Can we affirm that climate change is a cyclic phenomenon that occurs naturally over thousands and millions of years while still holding humans and industries accountable for environmental devastation? And can we support and defend equal rights for all while still maintaining a sense of humor?

It is the ability to conceive of different perspectives and embrace seemingly divergent truths at the same time that leads us to a broader view of reality and a deeper understanding of ourselves and the world.

