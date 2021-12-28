Area hikers are invited to join La Purisima Mission State Historic Park's docents for a hike at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, to send off 2021 and greet 2022.
The docent-led 2021 Last Day Hike will begin at La Artemisia to Santa Rita to Vista de la Cruz and take approximately an hour and a half to complete, depending on group pace, according to officials. Hikers should meet up at the front visitor center.
Park docents will lead the group along the trail past historic buildings and sites and local flora and fauna that all will be discussed with historical perspective.
The 1.66-mile trail is considered easy with minor elevation gain and soft sand, although children attending must be old enough to hike a mile or be carried by parent or guardian, park officials said. Stollers are not recommended.
The day will close out with a birds-eye view of the mission from the hillside with rocket views of Vandenberg launch sites, and wind turbines being built on the distant hills, before the group is led back to the visitor center.
While people-friendly dogs are welcomed, owners are responsible for cleaning up messes, officials stated.
