Enos, Bill Libbon or Pleasant Valley? New school to get a name

Joseph Enos was born in the Azores Islands near Portugal, then immigrated to San Luis Obispo in 1880. He purchased the land where the new school is being built from the Smith family in 1904 and established a farm on the property.

Joseph Enos and his wife, Mary, purchased hundreds of acres of local land to provide farms for their seven children. The second, and longest, location of the first school building in the Santa Maria Valley was at the Enos Ranch.

Bill Libbon

Bill Libbon is a former student of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and was a mentor to local youth for more than 40 years.

Libbon attended Alvin, Robert Bruce and Oakley schools. He also attended El Camino Junior High, Santa Maria High School and Hancock College, and earned a bachelor's degree at Long Beach State.

He was preparing to go back for a teaching credential at Cal Poly, when he went to work at the Santa Maria Boys Club, located on West Main Street. In 2014, Libbon retired as director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Maria Valley, where he worked for 40 years.

Pleasant Valley