Enos, Bill Libbon or Pleasant Valley? New school to get a name

The newest elementary school in the Santa Maria Valley is getting a name. 

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District received more than 150 suggestions from almost 500 people for the two-story, 60,000-square-foot campus under construction in the Enos Ranch development. 

For several weeks, a school naming committee comprised of district staff, parents, students and community members has discussed the merits of the submissions and narrowed the field to three finalists. 

The board of trustees is scheduled to discuss and select a name during its Wednesday evening meeting, which will be held virtually at http://smbsd.org/board-meetings

The district's 21st school will include 26 classrooms and can accommodate up to 900 students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade. The project is funded by the Measure T school construction bond passed by Santa Maria voters in November 2014. 

The campus is slated to open when school resumes on Aug. 13. 

The board will vote on the following three finalists: 

Enos/Enos Ranch/Joseph Enos

Joseph Enos was born in the Azores Islands near Portugal, then immigrated to San Luis Obispo in 1880. He purchased the land where the new school is being built from the Smith family in 1904 and established a farm on the property.

Joseph Enos and his wife, Mary, purchased hundreds of acres of local land to provide farms for their seven children. The second, and longest, location of the first school building in the Santa Maria Valley was at the Enos Ranch. 

Bill Libbon

Bill Libbon is a former student of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and was a mentor to local youth for more than 40 years.

Libbon attended Alvin, Robert Bruce and Oakley schools. He also attended El Camino Junior High, Santa Maria High School and Hancock College, and earned a bachelor's degree at Long Beach State. 

He was preparing to go back for a teaching credential at Cal Poly, when he went to work at the Santa Maria Boys Club, located on West Main Street. In 2014, Libbon retired as director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Maria Valley, where he worked for 40 years.

Pleasant Valley

Pleasant Valley was the name of the first school built in what is now the Santa Maria Valley.

The school officially opened in 1869 with 15 students on property that is now part of Hancock College. In 1874, the Pleasant Valley School building was pulled by teams of horses one mile south to property owned by the Smith family and later the Enos family, now the location of Enos Ranch. 

The funding, creation and expansion of the original schoolhouse is associated with many of the early settlers in the area, including Rudolph Cook, Martin Luther Tunnell, Joel Miller, Paul Bradley, William and Sarah Smith, Joseph Enos, Thelma Battles and others.

The school closed in 1935 and the building sat empty before being moved to Buellton in 2007. There, it was restored and began a new life as a turn-of-the-century schoolhouse and living history museum open to visitors.

