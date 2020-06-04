'Enough is enough': Lompoc community members honor memory of George Floyd, call for change

As Gloria Mantooth reflected on the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed last week when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, she said her first thoughts were about her own son.

Mantooth, who is black, said she fell into a depression and was unable to talk at times as she kept picturing her son in Floyd’s place.

“That’s a black mother’s fear,” she said, her voice cracking as she tried to hold back tears. “He don’t have to be doing anything wrong. He can get out the car with his hands up, and die that day. Enough is enough. We ain’t dying no more.”

Mantooth made the declaration Thursday evening to more than 100 Lompoc community members who gathered near the corner of North H Street and East Central Avenue for a memorial for Floyd that also served as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

The event, which was coordinated by the Santa Maria-Lompoc branch of the NAACP, was the second public protest in the city in three days. Hundreds of community members participated in a lively but peaceful protest march throughout the city on Tuesday night.

Although Thursday’s gathering — which was connected to similar events held simultaneously in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo — drew significantly fewer attendees than the earlier march, it was no less emotional.