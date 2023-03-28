Longtime museum curator and community leader Esther Jacobsen Bates has announced her retirement as executive director of the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art in Solvang after nearly 20 years of service.

A change of leadership is expected to take place this summer after a successor is determined, the museum board said, noting that a formal search committee has been formed to seek out experienced candidates.

"On behalf of the board of directors, we want to recognize and thank Esther for her extraordinary personal commitment and passion," said Dennis Bales, board president. "By far the longest tenured of our past directors, Esther has guided Elverhoj to new levels of accomplishment and recognition."

Bates, who is the museum’s fourth leader since its establishment in 1988, was appointed to the role in fall of 2003.

Bates is credited for leading the museum through a period of significant growth and expanded public engagement and was instrumental in the transfer of ownership of the museum to a nonprofit organization.

She led the effort to renovate and update all interior and exterior spaces, and brought new life to the museum's art gallery, having curated a number of exhibitions ranging from local artists to national and international artists and renowned historical artists, including Rembrandt.

Bates has built cultural bridges working with the Embassy of Denmark in Washington, D.C., bringing ambassadors, musicians, performers, athletes, educators, and members of Denmark’s royal family to Solvang.

Telling the story of Solvang, she and Santa Ynez Valley native Ann Dittmer co-authored "The Spirit of Solvang," a comprehensive 220-page book documenting the history and evolution of the Danish town, which they released in January 2020.

Bates is lauded for guiding the museum to maintain fiscal and long-term sustainability, notably during the economic challenges of the COVID pandemic.

Bates's retirement is a timely celebration which coincides with the museum’s 35th anniversary year, a milestone year she said that "seems an opportune time for Elverhoj to transition to the next generation of leadership."

In the meantime, the museum's search committee say they remain focused on finding an experienced leader to build on existing strengths and lead Elverhoj into a promising future.

“We are so happy to know that Esther will be available to support the incoming new director," Bales said. "We very much appreciate her many contributions."

In retirement, Bates said she plans to spend more time playing with her grandkids, hiking and traveling, and expanding on her passion for nurturing arts and culture in the community.

"Serving the community and the museum mission has been a great honor," she said. "I was given a rare opportunity and have had the support of a dedicated and talented team of volunteers and staff. I take great pride in the museum’s role in the community and feel it is positioned for a successful future."