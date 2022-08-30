Santa Ynez Valley, Cuyama Valley and surrounding mountain areas will be frying from Wednesday into Monday, with temperatures potentially hitting 115 degrees in mountain and valley areas, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
Santa Maria and Lompoc appear to be spared in a map of the warning area provided by the National Weather Service, but most of the rest of Santa Barbara County is under an excessive heat warning issued Tuesday.
Those areas include Cuyama Valley, Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Ynez Mountains, San Marcos Pass, Cachuma Lake and Figueroa Mountain.
Forecasters are calling for temperatures ranging from 95 to 110 degrees in mountain and inland valley areas from Wednesday through Saturday, then potentially rising to 115 degrees Sunday and Monday.
Coastal area temperatures are expected to range from 80 to 95 degrees Wednesday through Saturday, then climbing as high as 100 degrees Sunday and Monday, forecasters said.
Santa Maria and Lompoc areas will remain cooler due to the marine influence carried on northwest winds.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is advising those living in areas under the warning to pay close attention to the elderly, children and pets and to check on neighbors to be sure they’re OK.
Do not leave pets and children in unattended vehicles, even for a few minutes.
Residents are advised to wear lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing; drink plenty of cool nonalcoholic beverages without caffeine and sugar; and limit outdoor activities to morning and evening and wear sunscreen.
Those who must work outside are advised to take frequent breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned room or take cool showers; drink plenty of liquids; and be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, nausea and sweating heavily.
Symptoms for heat stroke are the same but also include hot, flushed skin, and sometimes the person stops sweating and the skin becomes dry.
For more information on the excessive heat forecast, visit www.readysbc.org.