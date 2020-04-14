Expanded homeless shelter duties, short supplies up challenge for Good Samaritan

"[We] waited up to two weeks for any N95 masks in the process of serving 350 people a night. It’s scary for our staff, but it’s getting better," Barnard told the city council.

With the new masks, as well as those received from Hardy Diagnostics and donated by local dentist offices, every shelter worker will be able to wear at least a surgical mask for the time being, Barnard said.

Shelter administrators are also attempting to obtain 400 more surgical masks and provide one to each client in their shelters, Barnard said.

The current mask supply is expected to last the shelter approximately two more weeks, and Barnard said administrators are not sure where the next round of masks will come from, but that they believe they could go to the county if other suppliers could not help them.

"If we run out, we're not sure where they would come from. If we can't find our own supplier, we're confident we could go to [the county]," Barnard said.

In order to conserve N95 masks, Barnard said Good Samaritan has established protocols limiting their use, requesting that staff use surgical masks or homemade cloth masks in the meantime.