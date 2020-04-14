Expanded homeless shelter duties, short supplies up challenge for Good Samaritan

Officials at the Good Samaritan Shelter are worried about sustaining service to the county's homeless population after racking up a $60,000 bill from expanding shelter services and taking over operation of the Santa Maria High School emergency shelter, all while quickly running through supplies of personal protective equipment.
In addition to taking over operation of the Santa Maria High shelter at the county's request, Good Samaritan has opened a 20-person emergency shelter for the elderly, called the Atkinson Center, and implemented shelter-at-home policies at all locations.
As a result, shelter officials have had to greatly expand services with increased cleaning, supplies and staffing, according to Executive Director Sylvia Barnard.
Expanding services and taking on the responsibility of running the only two emergency shelters established since the local COVID-19 outbreak has left the organization scrambling to find funds, applying to grants wherever they can, Barnard said.
"We're living on a wing and a prayer," Barnard told the Santa Maria City Council last week.
Because it has reached capacity at the majority of its emergency shelter locations, Good Samaritan is only accepting the homeless into its treatment and safe housing programs.
The Santa Maria High School emergency shelter recently hit its 71-person capacity, with staff adding a couple more beds after having to turn away multiple people, Barnard said.
The organization has also taken in additional families at emergency shelters in Santa Maria and Lompoc, Barnard said.
"We have taken in a couple of families in both locations just because they had no other options for housing, and we didn’t want to turn families away," Barnard said.
The organization is looking to further expand their emergency shelter capacity by ordering 10 shelter trailers through the county's Emergency Operations Center, to be placed at the organization's Lompoc and Santa Maria campuses.
Reimbursing costs
Good Samaritan leaders are in communication with the county Community Services Department to create a memorandum of understanding to reimburse COVID-19 costs incurred by the organization, with county staff so far verbally committing to the reimbursement.
Over the past month, the organization has spent approximately $40,000 in hiring 20 new staff members for the expansion of shelter services including at the high school, along with $20,000 to obtain necessary COVID-19 response supplies including protective equipment, sanitation supplies, cleaning crews to deep-clean shelter spaces and telehealth technology, according to Barnard.
"We have significant costs we've incurred not only for supplies but for staffing," Barnard said last week. "We do not have contracts in place for all the additional services that have been asked of us, and to make sure that our staff are safe and clients are safe."
Representatives from the county said they will be establishing the MOU in the near future to reimburse Good Samaritan for services related to the high school shelter.
"The county.... has agreed to a contract with Good Samaritan to provide services at the [Santa Maria] High School shelter that takes us through June 2020. In addition to that, the County is paying for security, breakfast and cleaning services. The County expects to file for reimbursement for that contract from FEMA," said George Chapjian, Community Services Department director.
Along with requesting funding from the county and applying for grants, Good Samaritan will also be receiving thousands of dollars in assistance from city leaders in Santa Maria, where 70% of Good Samaritan's clients from throughout the county are sheltered.
The city of Santa Maria was able to allocate $10,000 in funds to Good Samaritan through the Community Development Block Grant program, along with an additional $18,700 from individual allocations by City Council members.
The funds should be available July 1, according to the city's Community Development Department.
Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, who donated her allocation of $7,500 to Good Samaritan, said it was crucial for City Council members to re-evaluate their funding priorities in order to allocate money to organizations facing new challenges as a result of the virus.
"With this COVID-19, we're able to see all these places in our community that really, really need our help ... . My mind has changed from what I would have done last year just because of the need I see in the community," Patino said after hearing from Barnard.
The city has also been allocated nearly $1 million in CARES Act funds to put toward COVID-19 response, which could go to Good Samaritan, Community Development Director Rosie Rojo said.
Receiving needed masks
In exchange for running the Santa Maria High School shelter, Good Samaritan leaders asked the county to fill a standing order for 1,000 N95 and surgical masks that the shelter desperately needed to protect shelter staff, which the county fulfilled on April 6, Barnard said.
According to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, the 500 N95s and 500 surgical masks were provided to Good Samaritan through a medical scarcity resource group.
Prior to receiving the masks from the county, Barnard said the lack of N95s in particular created an unsafe environment for those at shelter locations.
"[We] waited up to two weeks for any N95 masks in the process of serving 350 people a night. It’s scary for our staff, but it’s getting better," Barnard told the city council.
With the new masks, as well as those received from Hardy Diagnostics and donated by local dentist offices, every shelter worker will be able to wear at least a surgical mask for the time being, Barnard said.
Shelter administrators are also attempting to obtain 400 more surgical masks and provide one to each client in their shelters, Barnard said.
The current mask supply is expected to last the shelter approximately two more weeks, and Barnard said administrators are not sure where the next round of masks will come from, but that they believe they could go to the county if other suppliers could not help them.
"If we run out, we're not sure where they would come from. If we can't find our own supplier, we're confident we could go to [the county]," Barnard said.
In order to conserve N95 masks, Barnard said Good Samaritan has established protocols limiting their use, requesting that staff use surgical masks or homemade cloth masks in the meantime.
"The N95 masks we figure we can make last a little longer with the cloth masks over them, but they’re not going to last forever," Barnard said.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
